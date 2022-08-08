Juvenile in custody following fatal shooting Wayne County News Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Aug 8, 2022 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FORT GAY — A Wayne County man died Sunday afternoon from a gunshot wound.Ermal Mullins, 37, of Fort Gay, was found dead on the porch of a home on Lost Creek Road about 3:45 p.m. by a West Virginia State Police trooper.Police say a 14-year-old juvenile, whose name was not released due to being a minor, is suspected in the shooting following an ongoing domestic incident.The juvenile was placed in the custody of Child Protective Services, and the investigation has been turned over to the Wayne County prosecuting attorney for further review.According to Wayne County Magistrate Court, no criminal complaint had been filed with the office.The investigation remains active and ongoing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Follow Nikki Dotson Merritt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGabby's 152 Tortilla Street opens in LavaletteJuvenile in custody following domestic shootingWayne County Fair begins Thursday at Camden ParkHobert M. Sr. HundleyNorman Mansfield LucasPhyllis Louise BlankenshipWVU's path to the ACCRobert Chapman ChiarenzelliHigh school football practice begins in Wayne CountyHD Media Editorial: Instead of redemption, Derrick Evans sees martyrdom Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Timothy Gary James Joel Preston Thacker Phyllis Louise Blankenship Robert Chapman Chiarenzelli Lula Faye Glass Hobert M. Sr. Hundley Norman Mansfield Lucas Elmo Cantrell Glenda Runyon Phyllis Louise Blankenship