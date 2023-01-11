Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine has been pretty good, even if I did have to finally go back to work. Oh well, every day can’t be a vacation, I guess.
Since I did have to go into the office this week, I knew I definitely wanted to be comfortable.
Fortunately for me, our office is pretty casual, so I don’t have to worry too much about what I wear to work. But, I still like to look halfway decent, and I most definitely want something that I can wear after work and be just as comfortable in.
That’s where this outfit comes in handy. It’s pretty simple and basic, but still checks all the boxes.
I’ve told you about the sweater a few times over the years. It’s an oldie but a goodie, a Marshall’s find from a while back. I believe it was around $10, but it’s been so long I honestly can’t remember.
The jeans are slowly becoming my new go-tos. I got them at Walmart, a year or so ago. As much as I love them, it still boggles my mind that they were only $9.98. They’re the perfect basic pair of jeans, and go with so many different outfits, this sweater included.
Here I paired them with my newest sneakers. I told you about these a couple of weeks ago and I love them. When I first got them I was on the fence about whether I wanted to keep them or not, but I am so glad I did.
Not only are they comfortable, they have just enough flair to them to stand out just a tad. The leopard print goes great with the sweater, and really helps to amp up a pretty basic outfit. Although they were a little more than I usually spend, (around $40) they were definitely worth it.
If functional comfort is something you’re looking for, this is definitely it.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.