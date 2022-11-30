Hello all, I hope your week has been going well and that you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving.
Mine certainly was, especially since I got to spend it with both of my brothers. They don’t live around here, so getting us all together is usually a challenge. My oldest brother drove up Wednesday night and stayed with me, so we got to spend lots of time together.
Since we were hosting this year, and I kept adding to our guest list, I wanted to be extra comfortable. However, I also knew that my mom would want pictures since all three of her kids were together for a change, and that meant my original idea of leggings and a sweatshirt was probably out.
I did get to wear that while we were cooking, but I ran and changed just in time. I went with a new sweater from Target, which was around $20. They’re having a pretty good sale this week, so if you’re in the market for some crew neck sweaters, now is the time to snag one. This one is a taupe color and is so comfortable. It is just the right size, not too tight or too loose, and hits right where I want it to.
Here, I paired it with a pair of skinny jeans that also came from Target a few years ago. They’re the Universal Thread brand and are slowly becoming my favorites. They have just the right amount of stretch, which came in pretty handy after a day of gluttony. Plus, they’re a mid rise, which is my personal favorite. They were on sale when I got them, but they typically run about $20 a pair.
I love how the dark blue in the jeans adds a nice contrast to the sweater. Even the shoes, which are also Universal Thread, add just the right amount of contrast to the rest of the outfit.
I had wanted these shoes for so long but every time I’d try to buy them, they were sold out. But, I ended up scoring them second hand, from Golden Treasures in Ceredo. Not only are they super comfortable, they go with pretty much anything, which is always a plus.
I love how all the pieces of this outfit came together, and can’t wait to wear it again.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.