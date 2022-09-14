Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine was ok, I worked from home this past week, so that always makes for a great week.
The only downside is that I don’t typically fix my hair or do my makeup, and usually muddle around in my workout clothes. So, when my husband and I were able to go on a date over the weekend, I jumped at the chance to fix myself up.
I was so excited that the weather finally felt a little like fall, so I really wanted to incorporate that into my outfit. However, since it’s still “technically” summer, I couldn’t go all out. But, this outfit is perfect for these fall-like days, and has all the right pieces to transition perfectly.
The cardigan is quite a few years old, I’ve told you about it a couple of times over the years. It came from Walmart and is just right for this type of weather. It’s not too thick, so if it is a little warmer I’m not going to die of a heat stroke. Plus, the color is the perfect off white, so it goes with almost anything.
The top is from Shein, and was around $11. I got it this past spring, but it’s the perfect fall blouse. It has all the fall colors and goes so well with the cardigan. The jeans are from Old Navy and are a couple years old.
They might not be super trendy right now, but I love how they look with the cardigan, and I can’t give up my skinny jeans just yet. Plus, they are the perfect length and fit for the sandals, which came from Walmart a while back.
When I say these are the most comfortable sandals I have ever worn, I ain’t lying. Even though they’re block heels, it honestly feels like you’re walking on air.
This outfit is perfect for transitioning into fall, and once the cooler weather actually hits, all I have to do is swap out the sandals for some booties.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.