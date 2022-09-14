Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

20220914-wcn-fashion01

Dressing for the season transition opens up layering and swappable pieces.

 Submitted by Katrina Dick

Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine was ok, I worked from home this past week, so that always makes for a great week.

The only downside is that I don’t typically fix my hair or do my makeup, and usually muddle around in my workout clothes. So, when my husband and I were able to go on a date over the weekend, I jumped at the chance to fix myself up.

Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.

