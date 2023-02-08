Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine was pretty good, especially since I worked from home last week. That always makes for a good week.
What makes it even better is I don’t have to get up at that crack of dawn to get on the treadmill. I can usually just do it while I’m working, which is pretty great if you ask me.
But, all that walking is pretty hard on my feet, so it was time for some new tennis shoes. I’ve been wearing the same pair for a couple of years now, but they had worn out pretty fast.
So, I went to good ol’ Amazon and got the exact same pair I’d had, just a different color.
I love these kind. They are so comfortable and cute and go with so many outfits, I can actually wear them out rather than only for exercise.
They are the New Balance Nergize brand, and they are the best I have ever worn. I used to be a Nike girl, but they always seemed to hurt my feet. Plus, they’re super expensive. This pair, however, was only $50 on Amazon. Which, in terms of tennis shoes, is actually a pretty great deal.
They have memory foam inside so it’s like walking on a cloud and they have enough give and stretch that they don’t feel binding when my foot swells (I have arthritis in one of my ankles). So, these have been my go to for the past three or four years now, and I honestly can’t imagine ever switching.
If you’re like me and need something that’s not only cute but also comfortable, you can’t go wrong with these. And, for the price, it’s definitely a win-win.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving