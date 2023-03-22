Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

The fact that they don’t really look like lounge pants helps quite a bit, and they even have pockets.

 Courtesy of Katrina Dick

Hello all. I hope your week has been well. Mine has been ok, other than not so great news at the doctor the other day. I had surgery a couple weeks ago and now I have an infection! He said that it only happens to one out of every two or three hundred people, so of course it would be me. But I’m on some antibiotics so hopefully I’ll be back in action before too long.

Since the surgery I had was going to be laparoscopic, I knew I needed to wear pretty loose pants, but I didn’t really want to wear my sweatpants. Not so much because they were sweatpants, but mainly because they have bleach stains all over them. So, when I was talking to my mom about what to wear, she said she’d take care of it, as moms typically do! She ran to Walmart and found me the most comfortable lounge pants. These were about $10, and have absolutely been a lifesaver. Not only are they comfortable, but they’re super cute, too!

Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.

