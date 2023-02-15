Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine has been ok, even though I did have to spend an afternoon in the doctor’s office.
But, that’s ok. I finally got some answers to some issues and hopefully soon they’ll all be taken care of. That also led to some major downtime, which included me watching way too many videos.
Lately, I have fallen down a rabbit hole watching videos of things I don’t need. What I mean is I have been watching videos of people “deinfluencing” — as in telling me all about things that are basically a huge waste of money.
If there’s anybody out there who needs help saving money it’s definitely me. So, that got me thinking about ways we can all save some money, especially when it comes to our closets.
It seems as though trends have been changing much faster lately than in recent years. I’m not sure if that’s due to more social media influence or if it’s just the way things are going now. But, if you were going to keep up with all the trends it would eat away most of our funds in no time.
With that being said, why waste money on items that are going to come and go in six months time?
Take those trendy Stanley cups for instance. A few years ago it was all about the Yeti. Now here we are seeing all these perfect looking women guzzling water out of $40-$50 cups. It’s absolutely insane. A $5 cup and a $50 cup hold the same amount of water.
The Marc Jacobs tote bag is anywhere from $200-$300. A $25 one on Amazon holds the same amount of junk. Why spend all that money on something that won’t be “cool” this time next year?
There is absolutely nothing wrong with buying those items, if you’re in a position to do so, but the reality for most of us is that it is just not feasible.
Whether it’s makeup, clothes, accessories or as silly as it sounds — drinking devices — there are so many cheaper, more reasonable options out there. We can all have “the next cool thing” without spending our first born’s college fund.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.