Hello all, I hope you had the merriest of Christmases. I certainly did, even though our Christmas looks a little different than it used to, it was still wonderful.
My favorite part is just spending time with my family, but I also love watching their faces when they open up their presents. Sometimes that’s better than any gift I could receive.
As much as I love giving gifts, I would be a liar if I told you I didn’t love getting them! It doesn’t matter if it’s the smallest thing imaginable, I love it.
Another thing I also love — getting myself gifts! Every year for Christmas, my boss gives me an Amazon gift card. I typically use it to buy gifts for my family (which is a HUGE help), but this year I had most of my gifts bought early. So, that meant the gift card was all mine, and I didn’t waste any time splurging on yours truly.
One of my purchases was this pair of shoes. I saw them and immediately fell in love with them, even though they were a little more than I like to spend, about $36.
Honestly, the only time I want to spend more than $30 on a pair of shoes is if they’re for walking or running, but I just couldn’t pass these up. They’re absolutely adorable, and the leopard details are just enough to give them a little pizazz. Not only are they cute, they’re pretty comfy, too.
I paired them with an oversized sweater and leggings and it looked great, but these are made in a way that they’ll go with pretty much anything, and the print doesn’t over take the whole shoe, so I don’t have to worry about them clashing a lot. These shoes were well worth the $36, and I cannot wait to see all the outfits I can put together with them.
Have a great week and Happy New Year!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.