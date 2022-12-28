Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20221228-wcn-fashion01

The holidays are filled with giving and receiving gifts, but sometimes one of the best things is purchasing yourself a gift.

 Courtesy of Katrina Dick

Hello all, I hope you had the merriest of Christmases. I certainly did, even though our Christmas looks a little different than it used to, it was still wonderful.

My favorite part is just spending time with my family, but I also love watching their faces when they open up their presents. Sometimes that’s better than any gift I could receive.

Tags

Recommended for you