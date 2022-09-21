Hello all, I hope your week has been well. Mine certainly has, especially with these temperatures.
I really just wish that it would stay cool like it is in the mornings all day long, but that will come soon enough, I guess.
Over the weekend we were able to spend some time with our friends, and spend some time outside. The weather was absolutely perfect, but I knew if I wore jeans or leggings I would end up getting way too hot. So, I opted for shorts and a tee shirt.
I figured it would be chilly later in the evening, so I grabbed my trusty flannel. I told you about it a few weeks ago, and I swear it has really done its duty.
Even though it has blue and red, it still goes with most things. Here, I paired it with my favorite Goodwill find, a vintage Marco tee shirt. You can really find some great scores there, if you look hard enough.
Personally, I think Goodwill has kind of lost its luster over these past few years, mainly because they have raised their prices to the point you can pretty much get the same thing brand new for a similar price or even less than what they’re charging.
But, once in a while you find a gem, such as this one. I believe it was $4 and since it’s used, it was already worn and shrunk so I didn’t have to worry about any of that.
I paired it with my shorts from Walmart. I told you about these a while back. They are so comfortable and the perfect length. The best part? They were $9.98.
The shoes are from Kohls, and they were about $16. I typically only wear them around the house, but I wanted something different than my usual brown footbed sandals. I know there’s a lot of colors going on, but I think they all kind of work nicely together.
This outfit is absolutely perfect for these upcoming fall days. Hopefully I get the chance to wear it a few more times.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.
