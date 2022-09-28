Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

It is possible to look and feel like a million bucks without paying it in the check-out line. Finding quality pieces at reasonable prices is the key.

 Submitted by Katrina Dick

Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine has been pretty good, although I am still worn out from the weekend.

Over the weekend, we traveled to Glade Springs Resort to celebrate the wedding of one of our best friends. When I tell you this wedding was the most beautiful wedding I’ve ever saw, I’m not lying.

