Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine has been pretty good, although I am still worn out from the weekend.
Over the weekend, we traveled to Glade Springs Resort to celebrate the wedding of one of our best friends. When I tell you this wedding was the most beautiful wedding I’ve ever saw, I’m not lying.
From the venue, to the bride, to the food, everything was absolutely gorgeous. What makes it even better is that they are both just wonderful people who really deserve all the happiness that life can give them.
Since we were going to a really nice wedding in a really nice place, I knew my regular ol’ dresses probably weren’t going to cut it. Let’s get real here, that $8 dress from Gabes I’ve told you about a few times is by far the fanciest thing I own.
So, I decided I needed a new one.
I had originally found one from Shein, but once I tried it on, it was a hard no. So, I sent it back and used my store credit for some cute little fall pillow covers instead. I looked everywhere, but then settled on Kohls. They haven’t let me down yet, so I thought I’d give em a go. That’s where I found this gem.
It is so gorgeous I wish I could wear it everyday. The pattern, the cut, the length and everything about it was perfect. While it was a little pricier than I’m used to, it was still quite reasonable at around $40. I paired it with my shoes from Shein that I’ve told you about before and it all went so well together.
I wasn’t quite sure how I wanted to wear my hair, especially since the best hairstyle I can do on myself is curled, parted on one side, and the other side behind my ear. I’m not kidding, that’s how I even wore it in my wedding. But, I wanted to try something different.
I’ve seen knotted headbands everywhere and always thought they looked so pretty, but was a little apprehensive about trying it on myself. In order to find this specific color pink, I had to order about 10 of them from Amazon. But, that was ok. I got lots of different colors and patterns all for around $10. I really love this headband and am so glad I decided to try something new.
When we got to the rehearsal the night before, it was freezing. And, the weather was calling for even cooler temps the next day. That’s when some of the other gals and I realized we were going to be underdressed and knew a Walmart trip was in order.
I guess the Walmart in Beckley doesn’t know about scarves, because that’s what I had planned to buy originally. I was going to get one of the big ones and use it as a wrap but they were nonexistent. I did find this thing, and honestly, it worked way better than a scarf would have.
It was a “cozy wrap”. That’s what the label said and that’s exactly what it was. It even had little holes for my arms and it definitely did its job. Especially since the cocktail hour was outside (when we woke up that morning it was 45 degrees). The only downfall to this little wrap was that it cost $30. I could have gotten a cardigan for way less, but I don’t get to dress up like this often, so that justified it. At least in my mind. It matched my dress perfectly, and really made me feel like a lady.
With the dress, headband, and “cozy wrap” combined, (around $80) I still spent less on this whole look than what a lot of other dresses I found cost.
You can totally look like a million bucks without spending lots.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.