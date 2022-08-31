Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine was pretty good, my stepson started middle school last week!
So, that’s been an adjustment, but more so for him than us. It’s still just hard for me to wrap my head around the fact that he’s actually in middle school now.
I swear it’s like time just goes by so fast anymore. I honestly can’t believe we are just a few days out from September, and just a few weeks out from the start of fall.
You can already see some of the leaves changing and I swear I can feel a shift in the air. Even though it’s still pretty warm, it just feels different. You can feel fall coming, and that makes me so happy.
When he went to school on Monday, he had already decided he wanted to eat at Creekside to celebrate his first week of middle school. So, we obliged. I honestly love going there. Not only is the food good and the service fantastic, you’re guaranteed to see at least one person you know. But my favorite part is sitting outside on the patio. It’s the perfect way to spend an evening, unwinding from a long week.
But, the weather on Friday evening was a little wonky, and it cooled off almost 20 degrees from what it had been while I was at work. So, I figured it was the perfect time to dig out my flannel. I believe I got it at Marshall’s maybe a thousand years ago, and it’s my go to to just throw on when I need something warm. The T-shirt actually did come from Montana, and it’s one of my favorites. Not just because it’s super cute, but it has a lot of happy memories attached to it.
Plus, you can never go wrong with a graphic tee. They’re super on trend right now, and it went great with my Walmart boyfriend jeans. I got them last spring and I love them and absolutely cannot wait to wear them this fall.
They are perfect for sweatshirts and they went so well with my tee and flannel. Plus, the sandals kind of kept everything in season, and helped to make it look like I wasn’t jumping the gun on fall too soon.
This is a perfect transition outfit, because the flannel would go great tied around my waist if I ended up getting too warm. We are heading into that weird time of year again where none of us know what to wear, and if you dress for the morning temps by afternoon you’re dying of heat stroke.
An outfit like this one is perfect for that, because you can shed layers or add to it and it still looks great.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.