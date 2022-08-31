Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Low weekend temperatures called for breaking out a flannel to stay warm during an outdoor dining experience.

 Submitted by Jaxon Dick

Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine was pretty good, my stepson started middle school last week!

So, that’s been an adjustment, but more so for him than us. It’s still just hard for me to wrap my head around the fact that he’s actually in middle school now.

