I ordered another sweater and finally had the chance to pick it up. This one is just like the brown one I ordered from her, but I feel like the gray is way more versatile. Plus, you can never go wrong with a basic gray sweater.
The options are almost endless. You could seriously go from super casual with sneakers and leggings, to dressy with sleek denim and gold accessories.
Here I went pretty basic, because, well I’m pretty basic. I paired it with my favorite Walmart jeggings, black booties, and for a little pizazz, my black belt from Shein.
Do I need a belt with these jeggings? Absolutely not. Does it help to break up an otherwise plain outfit? It absolutely does.
I could lose the belt and booties and add my plain black or leopard print slip on sneakers and have a completely different outfit in seconds.
I could add tall boots and a shacket and again have a completely different outfit.
You can never go wrong with a basic sweater. The options really are endless, and while the price was a little more than I usually spend ($25) I got to help a fellow Wayne Countian and support a small business. That, to me, is priceless.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.
