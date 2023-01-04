Hello all, I hope your week has been going well and you all had a Happy New Year celebration.
We stayed home and had some friends over, so we had lots and lots of good food. We mostly had finger foods, which I love. I could eat that all the time, but it’s probably for the best that we only have it once or twice a year. But, it was definitely worth it. I enjoyed spending time with friends, making memories, and eating until I was about to pop!
Since we needed lots of food, we ended up making not one but two Walmart trips. Don’t get me wrong, I absolutely love wandering around Walmart looking at all the clothes, but I am really trying hard to save money, so I only bought the food I came to get, both times.
But, that doesn’t mean I didn’t take a peek at the sales.
Now is the perfect time to stock up on winter apparel. It seemed as though almost everything was on sale, and there was lots of it. They had coats marked down to $12.98, and rain coats marked down to $15. Sweaters and sweatshirts were marked down to around $9.
Since we still have a few months of cold weather ahead of us, those would definitely come in handy, and it wouldn’t be one of those situations where you had to wait forever to get to wear them.
Even the shoes were marked down, and some were as low as $11.
So if a new coat or sweater is something you’ve been eyeing, now would be the time to snag it.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.