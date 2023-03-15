Hello all, I hope your week has been well. Mine has been pretty good. I have been down and out for a few days, though. I had some minor surgery which I am still recovering from, so I haven’t been feeling much like wearing anything other than sweatpants.
That being said, I haven’t felt much like leaving the house either, so I have been killing time the way most of us do. Scrolling, Netflix and little ways to make myself feel a little better. One of those ways is doing my nails. I have always loved to do my nails myself. I used to get them done in a salon, but I honestly hated every minute of it. For one, I cannot sit still that long. And, if I’m being honest, they never turned out exactly the way I wanted so I just felt like I was not only wasting time, but money too.
So, I just really jumped into doing them myself. I tried lots of different options until I finally found something that I love.
Press ons have been my go to for forever, but painting them (or even my real nails) is not my strong suit. That’s why I love this brand. They’re already painted, so you just glue them on and go! You can trim if you prefer, which I always do, but they’re not crazy long beforehand either.
I have stuck with this brand and these nails for over a year now, and I don’t really foresee ever turning back. These are from a brand on Amazon called MAITYS. This is my third purchase from them and the quality of nails is excellent. Plus, you get about thirty sets for around $12!
This set I’m wearing is from my last purchase and it is Macaron colors. These are matte, which is a nice change, and all the colors are a little more subdued. This might be my favorite collection so far. This set was a little bit more expensive — around $14 — but totally worth it. I typically change them about once a week, so these should (barring I don’t change my mind) last me the next six months or so.
So if you’re like me and despise the thought of sitting in a salon, you should definitely give these a try. It’s hard to find a good press on nail that not only lasts a while but is sturdy, but these tick all the boxes and then some. Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.