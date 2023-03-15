Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

20230315-wcno-katrina-col.jpg
Press ons have been my go to for forever. These are from a brand on Amazon called MAITYS.

Hello all, I hope your week has been well. Mine has been pretty good. I have been down and out for a few days, though. I had some minor surgery which I am still recovering from, so I haven’t been feeling much like wearing anything other than sweatpants.

That being said, I haven’t felt much like leaving the house either, so I have been killing time the way most of us do. Scrolling, Netflix and little ways to make myself feel a little better. One of those ways is doing my nails. I have always loved to do my nails myself. I used to get them done in a salon, but I honestly hated every minute of it. For one, I cannot sit still that long. And, if I’m being honest, they never turned out exactly the way I wanted so I just felt like I was not only wasting time, but money too.

Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.

