Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine was ok, and I’m really loving this weather!
I can’t believe we are already in the middle of October. It seems like just yesterday it was June. But, here we are. Halloween is coming in just a couple weeks, and before we know it, it will be New Years. I swear time goes so fast anymore.
But anyway, the weather really did a 180 and I am here for it. I’ve told you many times how I am so much happier when it’s cold out. And, I am much better at dressing for cold weather than hot. That’s why I am absolutely loving this new top.
It is the perfect fall sweater, plus the color is spot on for fall. It is thin, but not too thin that you’ll be cold, just thin enough to be comfy in a jacket. It’s a little cropped, but I just did a front tuck in my jeans and that seemed to help keep it in place.
While it was a little more than I typically spend at $25, it did come from a small business — and from a fellow Wayne Countian. I ordered it from a place called Modest E Boutique, and Erin, the owner, was awesome.
Not only did she sell me a great top, she was so friendly and wonderful to talk to. She has a whole Facebook page for her shop, and sells a lot of cute stuff. You should definitely check her out.
So, even though it was a little higher than I’m used to, I didn’t care one bit because that money was going right back into OUR area.
Here, I paired it with my Walmart skinny jeans I got last year. They were around $10 and are so comfortable. The boots are quite a few years old. They came from either Shoe Dazzle or one of those kind of places, but I still love them. They also went perfectly with my top.
This outfit is great for a fall day spent doing all the fall things. I can’t wait to wear it again and I can’t wait to check out what else Modest E Boutique will have in the future.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.