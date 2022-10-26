Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine was pretty good, I worked from home and got my hair done, so that made for an ok week.
Other than that, there wasn’t a whole lot going on. But, I finally got rid of the two garbage bags of clothes I had been hauling around for a month. I dropped them at Goodwill and somehow resisted the urge to go in. That got me thinking about how I really need to thrift more instead of just buying online and hoping for the best.
With thrifting, you really have the opportunity to take something someone else once loved and make it your own. You’re giving it a new life. It cuts down on waste and really helps you to reevaluate just how much you need all the items in your closet. Plus, you’re buying something inexpensive, but not necessarily cheap.
There is quite a difference between cheap clothes and inexpensive clothes.
Regarding cheap clothes, think of Shein or Forever 21. I’ve bought from both, but a lot of the items I’ve gotten are really only good for a season or two. Then, they’re either worn out or just not really trendy anymore.
Inexpensive clothes might not cost a lot, but they can last you multiple seasons and could be pretty good quality.
Take my Walmart jeggings for example. I have had them for I don’t even know how many years, but they are still in great shape and have stood the test of time.
Some of my tops from Shein, however, just don’t do it for me anymore. They’re either starting to stretch or fade or just don’t give me that same feeling they once did.
Just because you buy something from Walmart doesn’t mean it’s cheap, it’s just inexpensive. The materials might be good quality, meaning it could last you quite a while.
Something that’s cheap is made cheap. The materials are ok for a few wears, but then it’s pretty much done for.
So, when you’re out shopping, remember to feel and smell. I know it sounds crazy, but smell is a huge factor in whether or not something might last. If it smells funky, it probably shouldn’t go home with you. If it feels good, it will probably last. If it’s rough, thin, or scratchy, it probably won’t.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.