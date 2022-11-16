Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine has been ok, especially with the weather!
I know, most of you love summer but I absolutely love the cold. This is my favorite time of year and I cannot wait for it to actually snow big. But, I guess we’ll have to wait a little while for that.
Since it is still technically fall, that means I still have a little more time to wear all the fall stuff. I waited so long and now it’s almost winter time, so I guess I better get on it.
A few weeks ago I was scrolling through Amazon, searching for a pair of plain white sneakers. White was pretty much the only color I didn’t have, and I wanted a pair to go with more outfits.
I went through what seemed like a hundred different options, and they were all crazy expensive. I just couldn’t see paying that much for a simple pair of shoes. Not even walking or running shoes, just regular ol’ shoes.
Then I found this pair and could not say no. Not only were they simple and a perfect dupe for Converse, they were only $20. Believe it or not, they’re actually super comfortable too. Plus, they’ll go with so many more outfits than my black or leopard print shoes.
Not only will they look great with leggings, but they’ll look great with jeans, too, more so than my other tennis shoes. I am so glad I found these and still can’t believe they were only $20!
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.