WAYNE — Parents and guardians are invited to watch a virtual meeting about how to keep kids healthy during COVID-19 and flu season at 10 a.m. Thursday.
The meeting will discuss easy ways to keep children healthy and practices on how to teach kids to have healthy habits themselves from certified nutritionist Joyce Maynard, accoording to Title I coordinator Tony Conn.
“She will be coming and talking to us about ways that we can try to keep our kids healthy especially with the pandemic,” Conn said. “Not only that topic, but also different things that we can do to keep flus and colds down, and a lot of stuff people already know but are bringing back into their attention.”
Conn said Maynard also reviews home remedies on keeping kids healthy or helping them heal after getting sick with illnesses such as colds and the flu.
Those hoping to watch live can find a link on the Wayne County Board of Education website on Thursday, and parents and guardians who miss the live session will be able to find a recording of the presentation on the board’s Youtube channel shortly after the presentation.
Conn typically works with Wayne County schools parent-community liaisons to arrange monthly meetings on topics which could be beneficial to parents and guardians of students. Though not all schools have the same topic every month, Conn said he tries to ensure all liaisons participate in conversations regarding topics that should be discussed everywhere.
Items such as keeping kids healthy, cyberbullying and mental health are typically shown to all parent-community liaisons, who then take the information back to their schools and distribute to parents. The other months, Conn said, he lets the school administrators choose topics they feel will benefit their parents and guardians.
Conn said he thinks any parents who attend will benefit from the presentation, and in the past, the meetings have always gone well.
“I just think that it’s just giving good, concrete information from a professional on how we can keep our kids healthy,” he said. “The information has always been good and it’s always been received well.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.