HUNTINGTON — The Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center Inc. has launched an updated website, board president Bob Plymale recently shared.
The new website was accomplished with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
“After many months of hard work and dedication from our Keith-Albee Marketing Committee, we are pleased to invite visitors to our new website at www.keithalbee.com,” Marketing Committee chairman Bryan Chambers said.
“Our primary goal during the redesign process was to create a more valuable and responsive resource across all platforms and devices. Specifically, we wanted to focus on making it easier for our users to navigate the site and locate information on the history of the Keith-Albee as well as information about shows held at this important venue.”
Bulldog Creative Services designed the updated website and new Keith-Albee logos with input from the Marketing Committee, which also includes board members Jessica Pressman and Amanda Kolling. One of the new logos resembles the light medallion in the auditorium ceiling.
Director of Development Terry Deppner Hardin said, “We hope you enjoy our new look! For any suggestions, questions or comments, please contact us at keithalbeepac@gmail.com.”