Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

keith-albee

The Keith-Albee Theater, built in 1928, is shown in Huntington.

 Courtesy of the West Virginia Humanities Council/

HUNTINGTON — The Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center Inc. has launched an updated website, board president Bob Plymale recently shared.

The new website was accomplished with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.

Recommended for you