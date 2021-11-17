CHARLESTON— The City of Kenova has been awarded a $1.45 million loan to replace the Prichard waterline.
Funding will be provided by The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council and is one of five water and sewer system improvements and one economic development project in the state.
The loan rate for the project is 2.75 percent over 20 years. The project is also funded by more than $6 million from the United States Economic Development Authority.
The information was announced at the council’s meeting on Nov. 3.
Other projects receiving funding:
Brooke County PSD: The council approved a $5.45 million loan and a $500,000 grant to the Brooke County Public Service District to extend sewer service to Eldersville Road. The loan rate is 2 percent over 30 years. The project is fully funded by the IJDC.
Town of Monongah: The council approved a $797,000 grant to the Town of Monongah in Marion County to replace the Walnut Sewer Line. The project is fully funded by the IJDC grant.
Enlarged Hepzibah PSD: The council approved a $1.893 million loan to the Enlarged Hepzibah PSD in Harrison County to improve its water system. The loan rate is 2.75 percent over 20 years. The project is fully funded by the IJDC.
Tri-County Water Association: The council approved a $785,000 grant to the Tri-County Water Association in Marion County to extend the Sweeps Run Road water line. The project is fully funded by the IJDC grant.
Monongalia County EDA: The council approved a $2 million loan to the Monongalia County EDA to assist with the development of the Mountaintop Beverage Pretreatment Facility.
The WV IJDC was created by the WV Legislature in 1994 to serve as a funding clearinghouse for water and wastewater projects around the state. Gov. Jim Justice serves as council chairman, with Deputy Chief of Staff Ann Urling serving as his designee.