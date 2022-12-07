KENOVA — The City of Kenova lit up hearts and a large outdoor Christmas tree during the 16th Annual Kenova Memorial Tree Lighting Ceremony Monday, Dec. 5.
Guests filled pews at Kenova United Methodist beginning at 7 p.m. to enjoy holiday music and the annual reading of names in memoriam of those lost throughout the years within the community.
“If you attend any event in the Kenova community, this is the one to choose,” Mayor Tim Bias said. “This service is not only a great way to celebrate but to remember those we’ve lost along the way who made an impact on us and on our city.”
The C-K Alumni Band played holiday music to open the service followed by opening prayer by pastor Rev. Andrew Tennant, statements by Bias and The Gospel of Christmas told by Scott Byard.
Then attendees were treated to a special performance by C-K Middle School student Kaylynn Mathis and guest. Multiple piano solos were played by Michael Pancake and the Griffith Sisters (Heidi, Jenni and Y) collaborated for an acapella performance.
The main event inside the church building was concluded with the annual reading of memorial names to be displayed with the tree.
This year names were read by Bill Cornwell and included over 700 names, with some having multiple sponsors.
Finally, a procession was led to the city outdoor Christmas tree located on the corner of Chestnut and 14th street, near Save-A-Lot.
Guests gathered with lit candles and sang “Silent Night” as the tree was illuminated in multicolored lights.
The City of Kenova expressed gratitude to those who made the 2022 event possible including Charlotte Webb, who created the concept of the service, Bias and the City of Kenova Public Works, Bill Cornwell, performers, the C-k Alumni Band and more.
“We extend a special thanks to each person who with abiding charity submitted a name to honor or remember,” a statement included in the program reads. “May the gifts of love we have received from God and those we have held dear sustain and enrich us now and for evermore.