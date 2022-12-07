Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

KENOVA — The City of Kenova lit up hearts and a large outdoor Christmas tree during the 16th Annual Kenova Memorial Tree Lighting Ceremony Monday, Dec. 5.

Guests filled pews at Kenova United Methodist beginning at 7 p.m. to enjoy holiday music and the annual reading of names in memoriam of those lost throughout the years within the community.

Tags

Recommended for you