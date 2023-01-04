KENOVA — The Kenova City Council approved the first reading of a proposed rate increase over the next four years for Kenova sewer customers, with the first increase set to take effect in March 2023.
The increase would have sewer customers who use 2,000 gallons or less a month who currently pay the base rate of $35.66 go up to $38.28 on March 10, 2023; $40.66 on Jan. 1, 2024; $43.04 on Jan. 1, 2025; and finally to $45.42 on Jan. 1, 2026.
If customers are average users of 3,400 gallons a month, the rate will increase from $55.90 to 60.36 on Feb. 1, 2023 and later to $64.40 in 2024, $68.45 in 2025 and $72.50 in 2026, but the actual bill will depend on the amount of water used.
Kenova Mayor Tim Bias said the increase is due to the sewer rate increase enacted by the City of Huntington Sanitary Board and the recent increase in cost per 1,000 gallons sent to the plant, as Kenova sends sewer water to Huntington for treatment.
Bias said this increase is only to cover the increase Kenova will have to pay Huntington, and no other costs.
“This increase in your rates is only used to pay for the increased cost of treatment by the City of Huntington, and not to fund other items in the existing Kenova system,” Bias said.
A full outline of the plan can be picked up at the Office of the Clerk at the Kenova Municipal Building located at 1008 Oak St. A copy will also be posted to the town website by Monday, Bias said.
The council will review a second reading of the ordinance and will vote on the item at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 19, in council chambers at 1501 Pine St. The public is invited to attend the meetings to ask questions and voice opinions.
In other business, Wayne County commissioners Jeff Maddox and Robert Thompson attended Thursday’s special council meeting to share how the commission approved giving $100,000 to the City of Kenova from the American Rescue Plan Funds to be put toward a sewer project along Chestnut Street.
This project will lessen the sanitary sewer flow to Huntington from Kenova, Bias said, and could take six to eight months to complete once construction begins. Bias said planning is currently underway, and he hopes construction can begin in the spring.
Thompson told the council members he was glad they were able to help fund some of the project, expected to cost roughly $300,000, because Kenova has a history of working on other water projects in other areas, even outside of Kenova.
“You all have done a lot of work to assist people outside your municipality, so we’re glad to be able to assist with a project that’s important to you all,” Thompson said.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.