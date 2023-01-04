Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

KENOVA — The Kenova City Council approved the first reading of a proposed rate increase over the next four years for Kenova sewer customers, with the first increase set to take effect in March 2023.

The increase would have sewer customers who use 2,000 gallons or less a month who currently pay the base rate of $35.66 go up to $38.28 on March 10, 2023; $40.66 on Jan. 1, 2024; $43.04 on Jan. 1, 2025; and finally to $45.42 on Jan. 1, 2026.

