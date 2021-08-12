KENOVA — The Kenova Volunteer Fire Department welcomed its newest member to the fleet Wednesday, a 95-foot aerial ladder fire engine, with the help of a local plastic production plant.
Braskem, a thermoplastic production plant with a location in Kenova, coordinated with members of the VFD to assist them with the nearly 50-foot-long truck that will allow the crew to better fight fires. The company also donated $25,000 to the VFD.
VFD Chief Jamie Stoner said the new engine will be useful in helping serve the community with the extensive reach of the ladder and the ability to pump 2,000 gallons of water per minute through the hoses.
“This can pump more water than we can actually get out of our hydrant systems sometimes,” he said. “It just has a whole assortment of tools and rescue tools, everything that you could need.”
The 95-foot ladder also gives firefighters the opportunity to get above some structures and have a “bird’s-eye view” of situations when needed.
Stoner said members of the department have had training sessions with the new ladder in order to ensure it would fit their needs.
Braskem representative Larry Kerrigan said the donation and assistance with getting the new truck to Kenova began around February.
“At the end of the day, these guys back us up if we’re having a bad day,” he said. “We have a close relationship with them, and we want to help take care of them and try to help out and support the community as well.”
Kerrigan said the Braskem plant has needed assistance from the local fire department in the past, and having received so much help from the Kenova VFD, they wanted to show some appreciation by helping acquire the new engine and donating to the department.
Stoner said even though the truck is pre-owned, the previous owners kept it in good shape and it will be used for at least another 20 years. The new truck brings the total number of vehicles to five, with three being Class A fire engines and one being a rescue engine.