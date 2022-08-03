KENOVA — A Kenova man was charged with grand larceny, destruction of property and more after being accused of breaking into an office building twice in July.
Timothy Ratcliffe, 42, was arrested Sunday, July 31, after a breaking and entering in Kenova was reported to West Virginia State Police troopers, who found stolen property in his residence, court documents said.
Ratcliffe was charged with two counts each of grand larceny, destruction of property and breaking and entering.
According to criminal complaints filed in Wayne County Magistrate Court, the victim, Gary Kirk, told police someone broke into his office building along U.S. 52 in Kenova between July 19 and July 20.
The criminal complaint said during the incident a window was broken for the suspect to enter, a security system valued at $5,000 was destroyed, the office was “ransacked” and $37,000 in cash and two Dell laptops valued at $500 were stolen.
The criminal complaint said the office building was broken into again Sunday, July 31 through the broken window that had been boarded up after the previous break-in.
Kirk told police the person had to have prior knowledge of the events because he had welded a door going into the garage area of the business shut and someone crawled through the ceiling to get into a back room in the garage area, according to the complaint.
Kirk told police a rail buggy was stolen. Another was damaged and found on the property. In the damaged rail buggy, Kirk found a wallet with Ratcliffe’s drivers license in it, the complaint further said.
Troopers went to Ratcliffe’s home, according to the complaint, and saw the stolen rail buggy. Ratcliffe admitted to taking it and was arrested, they said.
After getting a search warrant for Ratcliffe’s residence, troopers discovered items that were identified as stolen during the July 31 breaking and entering, $34,700 under his mattress and $520 on his person, the complaint states.
The two Dell laps were also discovered in Ratcliffe’s bedroom, and Kirk identified all of the items as stolen materials from the July 19-20 break in.
Ratcliffe was jailed at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Western Regional Jail and is being held on a $75,000 bond for one count each of grand larceny, destruction of property and breaking and entering. Bond has not been set for the second charges.
