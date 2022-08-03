Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

KENOVA — A Kenova man was charged with grand larceny, destruction of property and more after being accused of breaking into an office building twice in July.

Timothy Ratcliffe, 42, was arrested Sunday, July 31, after a breaking and entering in Kenova was reported to West Virginia State Police troopers, who found stolen property in his residence, court documents said.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

