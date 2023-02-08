Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Metro Creative

HUNTINGTON — A Kenova man pleaded guilty Monday to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Duke Orlando Geary, 39, pleaded guilty to possessing approximately 88 marijuana plants and 25 pounds of marijuana, according to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia.

