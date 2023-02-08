Kenova man pleads guilty to drug trafficking Wayne County News Feb 8, 2023 Feb 8, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HUNTINGTON — A Kenova man pleaded guilty Monday to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.Duke Orlando Geary, 39, pleaded guilty to possessing approximately 88 marijuana plants and 25 pounds of marijuana, according to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia.He also pleaded guilty to having a .22-caliber revolver and ammunition when police searched his residence Jan. 30, 2022, in Kenova. U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers set Geary’s sentencing for May 1.Geary faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to life in prison, five years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBetty Lou CriselNathan Michael SmithInvestigation in death of teen by off-duty deputy continues into second weekMan arrested after hitting police cruiserWayne County residents booked at Western Regional Jail during JanuaryParMar Shootout set to tip-off; HD Media to stream all 26 gamesWV WIC announces allowable formula changes beginning March 1Lost Huntington: C-K High SchoolKeith-Albee honors long-time operations manager Junior RossWayne County wrestlers place in WSAZ Invitational Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Randall Eugene Moore Richard Frazier Debra Ann Maxie Betty Lou Crisel Nathan Michael Smith Betty Lou Crisel Donald Gauze James Richard Preston Robert David Jobe Sr. Susan Price