HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Regional Highway Safety Program has recognized 12 officers, nine law enforcement departments and three individuals who have performed outstanding work in highway safety-related activities during 2020, according to a news release. An in-person awards ceremony was not held due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Among the departments recognized was Kenova Police Department in the Outstanding Impaired Driving Enforcement Agency Awards category with the Top Municipal Department (10 or fewer officers).
“This is a special time where law enforcement, individuals and corporations receive recognition for their hard work that goes above and beyond the regular scope of their daily duties. In this day and time, it is vital to acknowledge those who work the hardest to ensure everyone in our communities are safer,” said Beau Evans, Huntington regional highway safety coordinator.The event is sponsored by the Huntington Highway Safety Program and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through a grant from the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program.
Community Awards
Sandra Justice, Region 2 CPS Technician of the Year
Brenda Puskas, City of Huntington
Lifetime Partner Award
Mike Kirtner, Kindred Communications
Top Traffic Safety Enforcement Agencies for Region Two
Chief Mike Mullins, Hurricane Police Department
Chief Lance Morrison, Ravenswood Police Department
Chief Daren McNeil, Barboursville Police Department
Chief Ray Cornwell, Huntington Police Department
Chief Farris Burton, West Hamlin Police Department
Traffic Safety Enforcement Officer of the Year (the Big Eagle Award)
Capt. J.J. Napier, West Hamlin Police Department
Outstanding Impaired Driving Enforcement Agency Awards
Top Municipal Department (10 or fewer officers): Kenova Police Department
Top Municipal Department (10 or more officers): Milton Police Department
Top County Sheriff’s Department: Putnam County Sheriff’s Department
Top State Police Detachment: Putnam County Winfield Detachment
Class 1 Municipality: Huntington Police Department
Outstanding Impaired Driving Enforcement Officer Awards
Cpl. Trooper Scott Allen, WVSP Mason County
Deputy Joshua Warner, Putnam Co. Sheriff’s Department
Impaired Driving Enforcement Officer of the Year
Cpl. Joey Koher, Huntington Police Department
Traffic Enforcement Awards
Speed Enforcement Awards: Deputy Seth Lewis, Putnam County Sheriff’s Department; Patrolman Bobby Minnix, Barboursville Police Department; Lt. T.J. Dillon, Hurricane Police Department; Capt. J.J. Napier, West Hamlin Police Department; Pfc. Thomas Withers, Milton Police Department.
Occupant Protection Enforcement Awards: Pfc. Eric Naumann, Huntington Police Department; Pfc. Dan McSweeney, Huntington Police Department; Cpl. Joey Koher, Huntington Police Department; Sgt. Jonathan Garrett, Ravenswood Police Department; Capt. J.J. Napier, West Hamlin Police Department.
Distracted Driving Enforcement Awards: Capt. J.J. Napier, West Hamlin Police Department; Capt. Dan Underwood, Huntington Police Department.