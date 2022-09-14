Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Kenova’s Save A Lot suffered extensive damage following a fire Thursday night.

 Sarah Ingram | HD Media

KENOVA — After a local Save A Lot was caught in the flames of a burglary and arson case, the Kenova location is hosting a grand re-opening to customers Wednesday, Sept. 12.

Officials announced the completed renovations of the store, located on 1400 Chestnut, Monday.

