KENOVA — After a local Save A Lot was caught in the flames of a burglary and arson case, the Kenova location is hosting a grand re-opening to customers Wednesday, Sept. 12.
Officials announced the completed renovations of the store, located on 1400 Chestnut, Monday.
The grocery store, one of the largest retail grocers in the nation, has been fully remodeled inside and out for what officials consider the best grocery shopping experience available.
Kenova residents can attend the store’s grand re-opening to experience the upgraded look and feel while enjoying the quality and value customers have come to love, a press release said.
“We know the Kenova community has been ready for us to return after the fire and we’re proud to finally be back serving our customers,” Store Manager Robert Hill said.
Customers entering the store will notice a lighter, brighter and easier-to-shop footprint that includes new décor and flooring, fresh interior paint and a new open-air ceiling.
This updated look fully reflects Save A Lot’s new brand image as store owner Jamason Sparks and his team continue serving as Kenova’s hometown grocer a year after the devastating fire.
In celebration of the store’s grand re-opening, hot deals on meat and other must-have items will be offered.
In addition, Sparks and his team are excited to begin offering fresh sliced deli meats and cheeses in store for customers.
“I am thrilled to bring much-needed upgrades to the Kenova Save A Lot store and enhance local residents’ shopping experiences the moment they step foot inside,” Hill said. “The newly minted store provides a modern aesthetic and an easier-to-shop footprint, making it seamless and more enjoyable for customers to shop for grocery essentials and quality fresh meat and produce they’ve come to expect.”
This remodel is part of the brand’s efforts to modernize its stores across the country and the re-design reflects Save A Lot’s continued mission and commitment to its local communities, providing value, quality products and neighborhood support.
“We’re delighted that the Kenova Save A Lot store is continuing to provide its customers with top-notch service and an upgraded shopping experience with the new store remodel,” said Tim Schroder, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Save A Lot. “Jamason Sparks and his team’s investment to upgrade the store will have a profound impact on how customers enjoy the Save A Lot experience while continuing to provide unmatched value and quality.”
As part of the new initiative, the company is working with independent license owners to remodel stores. To date nearly a third of the network has been updated, with many more planned in 2022.
The new store design features a contemporary evolution of the brand inspired by customer and employee feedback and each neighborhood store will feature a strong assortment of regional products to better serve customers in meaningful ways.
According to the news release, Save A Lot believes that all neighborhoods should have access to fresh, high quality food options. Stores focus on offering everyday low prices on great tasting, high quality private label brands as well as national brand products, USDA-inspected meat cut fresh in store, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, and other non-food items.
The Kenova store is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. More information is available at SaveALot.com.