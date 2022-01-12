KENOVA — Randy Maynard began his spiritual journey at Kenova United Methodist Church at just 3 years old, and now he has the opportunity to guide others along their journey as the church’s new interim pastor for 2022.
Maynard began with the New Year and said he is happy to be home and hopes to continue on the great work of former pastors.
“I am grateful to be able to be back home at Kenova United Methodist and to be a part of the congregation at this time,” he said.
Maynard, 68, graduated from Ceredo-Kenova High School in 1971 and later Marshall University in 1979.
Maynard said he felt he was being pulled toward full-time Christian service at just 18, but God had other plans, and he went on to teach and later ended up in sales before knowing what God had really planned for him.
“At the age of 18 when I was at the Kenova United Methodist church, our pastor, Rev. Clifford Schell, was a fine pastor and he helped me discern that I was being called to some type of full-time Christian service,” Maynard said. “At that time I thought it was in the mission field and I went about pursuing that, but God closed that door, and it was not until 17 years later I fulfilled ultimately what God had called me to do, to be a pastor.”
In the 17 years before becoming a pastor, Maynard taught at Vinton County High School in Ohio, and later worked in sales in Charlotte, North Carolina.
It was during his time in North Carolina that Maynard said he passed by the Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest and knew it was time to be a pastor.
He went on to serve as a United Methodist Church pastor in North Carolina for 26 years and then spent another three years serving in Kentucky before returning to West Virginia.
Randy Davis, musical director for the church, said he is excited for what Maynard can bring to the church.
“I think with his (Maynard’s) leadership, we hope to revitalize the church to let people know that we are on our way back up and that we’re excited to be praising the lord and having him be our leader for the year,” Davis said.
Maynard said his goal is to carry on the great service provided by previous pastors, and he is looking forward to building relationships with everyone.
Kenova United Methodist Church is at 503 15th St. and services take place at 11 a.m. Sundays.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.