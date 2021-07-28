KENOVA — Kenova United Methodist Church Preschool (aka The Training Station) is enrolling now for the fall 2021 session.
The Training Station Preschool is located at Kenova United Methodist Church, 503 15th St. in Kenova.
Its program is designed to meet the needs of each individual child. The motto for The Training Station Preschool is “personalized learning in a loving environment.”
The goal is to motivate and prepare children so their first year in public school will be an easy and pleasant adjustment.
The preschool is enrolling 2-, 3- and 4-year-olds.
Another 2-year-old class has been added due to increasing enrollment, and the 3-year-old class is nearly at capacity.
Any students who are not eligible for kindergarten this year due to the state age requirement (5 years old before July 1) would be eligible for KUMC’s 4-year-old program.
For more information or an application form, visit www.kenovaumc.com and look for the Training Station — Preschool tab, or visit the Facebook page (Kenova United Methodist Church or KUMC Training Station Preschool) and leave your name and phone number.
Those interested can call the church office at 304-453-1112.