Pictured, from left, are Deputy Chief Joe Acord, Chief Jamie Stoner, Del. Joshua Booth and Deputy Chief John Francis. They were present for Booth’s presentation of $3,000 to the Kenova Volunteer Fire Department for equipment upgrades.
KENOVA — On Thursday, $3,000 was presented to the Kenova Volunteer Fire Department from the West Virginia House of Delegates to go toward equipment upgrades and modernization.
VFD Chief Jamie Stoner said he and the department were grateful to receive the funding, and they hope to put the money toward getting new thermal imaging devices to help during fires.
“Any time we can improve on what we have or something new, it’s great. This is a very happy, exciting thing for us,” he said. “Hopefully we’re going to be able to put this money toward thermal imaging.”
The thermal imaging devices Stoner said he is hoping to get are able to be attached to a firefighter’s safety gear and cost approximately $2,600 per device.
While useful in determining where people and animals are during fires and other potentially dangerous situations, Stoner said the technology can also be used after a fire is believed to be completely out to determine there is nothing too hot that could rekindle a flame.
While using thermal imaging devices during fires helps identify bodies and other objects that put off lower heat signatures than a fire does, the devices can also be used during extremely cold situations to help identify people and objects with warmer heat signatures than their surroundings, such as during the ice storms in February 2021, Stoner said.
Del. Joshua Booth presented the money to the Kenova VFD and said it was part of the area’s Local Economic Development Assistance Grant.
Booth, a Kenova native, said he is happy to assist the community, and all joint efforts help make people safer.
“We’re all in this together, and in a team, there is no one person that is bigger or better than another,” Booth said. “I just wanted to help you guys serve our community better and serve our state better.”
Booth said Kenova VFD receiving the grant was a collective effort among the fire department, the West Virginia House of Delegates, House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw and Chairman Eric Householder.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.