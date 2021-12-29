KENOVA — Kenova Volunteer Fire Department received a $2,000 donation to aide in purchasing gas detectors and other equipment to enhance safety in local communities.
West Virginia Del. Chad Lovejoy worked with Kenova VFD to get funding for portable carbon monoxide detectors, protective headwear and flashlights for one of the fire engines.
Lovejoy said helping support local fire departments keeps more people safe.
“I hope that everyone realizes how important it is not only to have a functioning fire department but to have one as great as these guys,” Lovejoy said. “But it can’t be this great without continued community support.”
Kenova VFD Captain Anthony Acord said the gas detectors can be attached to firefighters’ gear. The headwear will be hoods that go over necks and hair which will not only protect skin and hair during fires, but they will also keep the firefighters warm during the winter months.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fundraising opportunities which would be used to help support the Kenova VFD were either canceled or did not receive as much support, so receiving help from local delegates is greatly appreciated, Acord said.
“It’s nice, and it really helps out because especially with COVID, donations are down a little bit,” he said. “So it helps even with the day-to-day stuff, and it’s just really nice.”
Lovejoy said the funding came from a Legislature initiative called Local Economic Development Assistance which is geared toward giving back to communities through ways that have more than just economic benefits.
Lovejoy said he is one of 15 members on the volunteer fire department committee, but he is the only local representative for Cabell and Wayne counties on the committee.
The Kenova VFD also recently received $3,000 from Del. Joshua Booth to be put toward new gear sets for the firefights. In response to the second donation coming in from Lovejoy, Kenova VFD Deputy Chief John Francis said he is grateful for the chance to have safer firefighters, which leads to safer communities.
“Donations like these just help us stay safe, and then because of that, the people in the community are safer,” Francis said. “It’s all about keeping people safe.”
