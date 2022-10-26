KENOVA — The West Virginia Pumpkin House welcomes another giant pumpkin to the city today, getting ready for the much anticipated full display this weekend.
Volunteers are invited all week to help Pumpkin House owner Ric Griffith carve roughly 2,000 pumpkins for the 2022 display.
Griffith said he hopes the display is finished by Friday for the C-K Autumnfest activities.
The 1,080-pound pumpkin travels to Kenova from Greenbrier County, where Sarah Beth Baker and her family grew it during their first attempt at big pumpkin growing. Baker said she was happy to spend time with family learning about how to best grow the pumpkin and seeing results of their first attempt.
“We didn’t have very high hopes because it was a historically very hard season to grow giant pumpkins just because the way the weather was, which we didn’t know at the time,” she said. “A lot of growers lost pumpkins, for various reasons, disease, rot or insects and other stuff, so we’re very blessed.”
The giant pumpkin will be carved by Kenova artist Lee Ann Billups Blevins. Blevins said she typically works with oil paints and traditional portraits, but she was recommended by last year’s giant pumpkin carver, Sassa Wilkes.
Blevins has carved regular-sized pumpkins at the house in past years spending two or three days volunteering, and she is excited to carve on a bigger scale.
While she will decide today what the design will be for sure, she said she wants to stick with a traditional carving, such as a ghoul.
Blevins encouraged everyone to stop by the display this weekend, not just to see her carving, but to also see the designs carved by community members and students.
“I think it’s really exciting, it’s a wonderful community event,” she said. “It’s something that everybody can enjoy with just the variety of the subject matter of the pumpkins.”
An estimated 1,000 pumpkins will also be dropped off by students from local schools. Griffith said he hopes to transition to more community involvement by including students of all grades to add pumpkins to the display.
Prizes will be awarded to students for different categories of the pumpkin carvings, and announcements for winners will take place at 9 p.m. Oct. 29.
The Pumpkin House first began in 1978 with only four pumpkins. Now the display has grown to about 3,000 with thousands of visitors from all over the world.
Griffith said rain caused the guestbook to be put away early during the 2021 display, but the house was visited by people from at least 14 countries, 32 states and 54 West Virginia communities. This year, the book will be covered by a small shelter to prevent potential water damage.
The Pumpkin House is located at 748 Beech St. in Kenova.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.