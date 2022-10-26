Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

KENOVA — The West Virginia Pumpkin House welcomes another giant pumpkin to the city today, getting ready for the much anticipated full display this weekend.

Volunteers are invited all week to help Pumpkin House owner Ric Griffith carve roughly 2,000 pumpkins for the 2022 display.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

Recommended for you