WAYNE — The WVU Extension Family Nutrition Program is providing Wayne County families with free, fresh and locally grown fruits and vegetables this summer with its new program Kids Market @ The Store.

The program kicked off in Wayne County on Friday, July 15 at Save-A-Lot in Wayne, and will run through the end of summer. 100 families countywide signed up to shop.

