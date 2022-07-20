WAYNE — The WVU Extension Family Nutrition Program is providing Wayne County families with free, fresh and locally grown fruits and vegetables this summer with its new program Kids Market @ The Store.
The program kicked off in Wayne County on Friday, July 15 at Save-A-Lot in Wayne, and will run through the end of summer. 100 families countywide signed up to shop.
Save-A-Lot employee Robin Payton said July 15 was one of her best days at work thanks to the program.
“My boss trusted me to make the produce and entrance be a head turner. I was proudly able to display our children shop here display, and show everyone how proud we are of each and ever child that is in the program, and to the family that drive all the way to us, so their children can have this experience,” Payton said. “We are only store to do this. This is now your new focal point when you walk into Save-A-Lot. I had the best time putting this together to make it look like this. It was the talk of the day with customers that came in.”
Health Educator with the Family Nutrition Program Lisa Bell will be overseeing the program and sending weekly emails throughout Kids Market @ The Store, letting guardians know what fruits and vegetables will be available in stores each week.
Bell will also provide helpful information and recipes including the produce each family will receive as well as notify them about opportunities to receive free nutrition education.
Initially, families were given a Veggie Book, 18 recipe cards, passport and shopping bag.
“The passport gets stamped at the store each week the child shops to encourage them to chose vegetables and fruits more often,” Bell said. “Given the current increase in the economy we have also stated that the families may chose to use more each trip if they are only shopping biweekly or monthly.”
Each family will receive $30 in KM@TS tokens. Those will be used to “pay” for each week’s produce throughout the summer. The program supplies $5 each week, but the tokens can be used as guardians see fit.
Each child enrolled in KM@TS also receives a passport and a market bag. The passport functions as the child’s KM@TS membership card, and is also meant to be a fun way to keep track of progress through the program.
Each time it’s time to check out, a store employee will place a sticker in the passport, marking which fruits or vegetables your child received that week.
The passports can be mailed to the Family Nutrition Program at the end of the program in exchange for a WVU-branded prize. More info will be released in the coming weeks.
“We started Kids Market @ The Store to give kids the power to choose their own fruits and vegetables. This encourages them to try foods they might not otherwise eat,” Bell said. “So, don’t fret if they pick out something out of the ordinary. Use this as an opportunity to try something new! And, if you have any questions about how to prepare an ingredient, drop me a line. I have tons of healthy recipes that I’m happy to share.”