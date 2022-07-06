ASHLAND — King’s Daughters Health Foundation recently awarded $19,000 in college scholarships to area students pursuing college degrees, according to a news release.
The Edna and Mildred Monk Memorial Nursing Scholarship was awarded to five students pursuing degrees in nursing. The $1,000 scholarship provides assistance with the first year’s tuition, room, board, books and lab fees and is open to dependents of King’s Daughters team members.
This year’s scholarship recipients are:
Kaylee Christian, daughter of Chastity and Brian Christian. A graduate of Green High School, Christian plans to attend Shawnee State University.
Asha Copas-Shelton, daughter of Marty Copas and Nicole Peters. A graduate of Fairview High School, Copas-Shelton plans to attend Eastern Kentucky University.
Kaylee Dickison, daughter of Bennie and Amy Dickison. A graduate of Russell High School, Dickison plans to attend the University of Kentucky.
Madelyn Perry, daughter of Jody and Andrea Perry. A graduate of Wayne High School, Perry plans to attend Marshall University.
Rylee Vernatter, daughter of Ryan and Brandy Vernatter. A graduate of Boyd County High School, Vernatter plans to attend Marshall University.
“This scholarship has been funded by the Monk family for many years,” said Laura Patrick, King’s Daughters Health Foundation director. “We cannot thank Edward Monk and the Monk family enough for their generosity and commitment to nursing’s future.”