It’s no secret that the college application process can get expensive fast. I mean, think about it: Admissions experts usually recommend students apply to anywhere between five and eight colleges, but some students apply to 10 or more! And most colleges charge an application fee—so that money really starts to add up.

Luckily, there’s something your high schooler can get called a fee waiver that will let them apply for free (yes, I said free) if they qualify, and this can seriously help cut back on college application expenses. And the best part? Getting these fee waivers typically only takes a few minutes. So, here are the fee waivers your kids need to be aware of and how to find them.

Kristina Ellis is a Ramsey Personality who helps thousands of families nationwide navigate the complex waters of college finance and graduate debt-free.

