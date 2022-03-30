CHARLESTON — An Ashland woman was sentenced Monday for her role in a $4.3 million fraud scheme against Toyota.
Tammy Newsome, 55, was sentenced to serve a one-year-and-three month prison sentence after pleading guilty in 2020 to mail fraud, U.S. Attorney Will Thompson announced in a news release. She will also have to serve one year of supervised release and pay $4.3 million in restitution.
Her sentencing comes after three others were sentenced earlier this year for their roles in the scheme. James Pinson, 46, of Wayne County, the owner of Big Blue Motor Sales, was sentenced to serve six years in prison; Frank Russo, 69, of North Carolina, a Toyota dealership service manager, to two years; and Stanley Clark, 68, of Poca, a transfer agent, to one year and three months. All three were also ordered to pay restitution.
Newsome was employed as an administrative assistant for the Kentucky-based used car dealership Big Blue Motor Sales, which bought trucks at wholesale prices at auction, obtained hundreds of copies of Kentucky and West Virginia residents’ driver’s licenses, and fraudulently titled the trucks in the name of those residents.
Prosecutors said that as part of a scheme to misuse Toyota Motor Corp.’s warranty extension program, Newsome helped induce the automaker to rebuy hundreds of fraudulently titled trucks at 150% of value between 2013 and 2015.
The scheme relied on Newsome to make false representations to the Department of Motor Vehicles to obtain false vehicle titles in the names of false owners. The titles were then used by other scheme participants to induce Toyota to repurchase the vehicles.
Newsome admitted that she made false representations to the DMV, delivered cash bribes to other scheme participants, and forged signatures of false owners so that checks issued by Toyota in the name of a false owner could be deposited into Big Blue Motor Sales’ bank account.
