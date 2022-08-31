Brandon Epling et al. to Morgan Perdue et al.., Lot 102 Meadow Links Estates, $18,500.
Jonah Mathis to Cory Booth et al.., Lot 40 Donna Heights Subdivision in Ceredo, $160,000.
Tina Blevins et al.. to Tiffany MacLaren et al.., a parcel and right away in Wayne, $260,000.
Aaron Petry et al.. to Morris Veazey, Lot 24 in Bison Subdivision in Ceredo, $115,000.
Joanna Varney to Joseph Larssen, 40 acres on Silver Creek, $275,000.
Thomas Martin et al.. to Joshua Ross et al.., Lot 7 in Block 7 Westmoreland #2, $90,000.
Jennings Noble to Lucian Fraley et al., 10 acres on Big Branch and Rocky Branch Road, $2,000.
WV Trustee Services LLC et al. to US Bank Trust National Association et al., 2 parcels and 2 plats in Edgewood Addition in Westmoreland, $62,093.90.
Robert Marsh III et al. to Zachary Marsh et al., lots 10 and 11 in Village of Lavalette on Lynn Creek Road, $320,000.
Jamie Miles et al. to Brandon Tolliver, Lot 19 in Miller Subdivision in Westmoreland, $166,000.
Caleb Meade to Keenan Meredith, part of Lot 20 in Westwood Subdivision of Tract 7 in Huntington, $190,000.
Jonathan Caudill to Robert Kelley, 7 acres with right away in Wayne, $11,000.
Terry Chafin et al. to Clyde Adams, 1/4 acres with easement on Driftwood Branch, $100.
Gregory Harvey et al. to Ten Up Ministries INC, lots 1 and 2 on block 106 and plat 3 in Kenova, $185,000.
Amber Carper to Joshawa Arms, 5.430 acres with right away on Route 75 in Ceredo, $7,000.
Russel Rollyson et al. to Charles Kitts, .10 surface on Wilson Creek, $200.
Russel Rollyson et al. to Charles Kitts, .134 surface on Wilson Creek, $200.
Russel Rollyson et al. to Charles Kitts, .1 parcel on Wilson Creek, $200.
Vernon Adkins to Kevin Flint, 5.03 acres and 1.12 acres on One Mile Creek Road, $40,000.
Beatrice Little to Justin Jarrell et al., 1 acre in Union District, $2,500.
Donald Queen to Rylenea Messer, 26.6 acres in Lincoln District, $25,000.
Joseph Kitts et al. to Brian Fulton et al., 57.887 acres with right away on Parsons Branch in Fort Gay, $45,000.
James Smith et al. to Jamii Eskins et al., 25 acres, 35 acres and 30 acres on Nestlow Branch, $5,000.
James Smith et al. to Jamii Eskins et al., 20 acres on Nestlow Branch, $5,000.
Michael Pancake to JDV Safety Flooring LLC, 9.286 acres on U.S. 152 in Wayne, $704,500.
Rick Wiles to Elizabeth Williamson et al., Not 10 on Block B in Westmoreland Subdivision #2 in Huntington, $143,900.
Kristen Ward to Caleb Potter, Lot 15 in plat #5 in Piedmont Heights in Westmoreland, $140,000.
Judy Miller to Savannah Holland et al., 40 acres and 73 acres in Ceredo, $270,000.
Charles Peters et al. to Amy Robertson et al., Lot 37 in Pine Hill Estates in Ceredo, $235,000.
Gary Frye et al. to William Jarrell et al., lot 34 in Hubbard’s Heights Section 3 in Westmoreland, $315,000.
Shawn Barker to Timothy Hensley, 125 acres with right away on Billies Branch Road in Genoa, $57,500.
Joann Petty et al. to Ronald Dempsey et al., North 160’ of Lot 11 on Block 15 in Huntington, $15,000.
Wendy Edwards et al. to Paul Yeoman et al., Lot 19-C Plateau Heights Subdivision in Westmoreland, $160,000.
Cindy Alderman et al. to Richard Wright, lots 12 and 13 in block 142 and plat 1 in Kenova, $22,500.
Ronald Robinson et al. to Simon Smith et al., 20 acres and mobile home on Big Hurricane Creek, $130,000.
John Quisenberry to Thank Real Estate LLC, lot 65 in Hyde Park Heights in Huntington, $85,000.
Neal Fivecoat to Jackie Smith, 1.89 acres with right away on Big Lynn Creek Road, $8,000.
Clifford Cumm to Alvra Adams Jr, et al., .14 acres on Dock’s Creek in Ceredo, $500.
Clarence Adkins to Alvra Adams Jr. et al., Lots 4 and 5 as well as 9-11 in Vinson Addition in Wayne, $10,000.
James Adkins et al. to Danielle Hixenbaugh et al., 1 acre on Fisher Bowen Brach, $8,000.
Gregory Adkins et al. to Deana Milum, 3.004 acres with right away on Lower Newcomb Road, $60,000.
Cody Mills to Jakus Gorski, 8.281 acres on Millers Fork, $14,000.
S. Scott Mayers Revocable Trust to FDI Postal Properties II INC, .96 acres on U.S. 153 in Wayne, $2.75 million.
Rudolph Thompson et al. to Teddy Artrip et al., 5 acres with right away between Flat Branch and Jackson branch, $29,000.
Myra Hammond et al. to Bradley Neff, 1.74 acres with easement on Dock’s Creek in Ceredo, $192,000.
US Bank Trust et al. to Thomas Smith, Lot 4 subdivision of lot 45 in Westmoreland Subdivision 1, $51,000.
William Prichard et al. to Tasha Hartwell, lot 118 Hyde Park Heights in Huntington, $123,500.
Thamer Calhoun Jr. et al. to Zachary Zirkle, two parcels in Butlet district, $28,000.
Donna Lawrence et al. to Charles Crabtree, 1 parcel in Ceredo, $120,000.
Hubert Davis et al. to Duane Maxey, lot 513 Meadow Links Estate, $61,000.
Janet Perdue to Purdue Enterprises LLC, 5 acres in Wayne, $55,000.
Louise Adkins et al. to James Ramey III, lots 11 and 12 in block in Wayne, $15,000.
Flora Russel et al. to Dillon Property Management LLC, .194 acres on Lower Camp Creek, $500.
Seneca Trustees INC et al. to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corperation, two parcels lots 14-16 in Prichard Addition in Wayne, $812,370.64.
Davis Ferguson to Toney Adkins, 1 parcel on Bloss Branch, $35,000.
Rhonda Montanez et al. to Dakota Render, .70 acres in Ceredo, $190.000.
Richard Dotson et al. to Donald Parsons, 2 acres on Mill Creek in Genoa, $3,000.
Robert Trocin to Trocal LLC, 2 parcels part of Robert’s Farm in Westmoreland, $250,000.
Thomas Hager et al. to Timothy Sullivan, 40.3 acres on Lynn Creek Road, $120,000.
Kenneth Early to Nannie Palfrey, lots 21-22 on block 202 in Kenova, $10,000.
David Staley to Richard Marshall et al., two lots .28 and .34 acres in Union District, $10.
Craig Evans to Debra Fisher et al., 42 acres in Lincoln District, $75,000.
Craig Evans et al. to Debra Fisher et al., 6 acres in Lincoln District, $50,000.
Jack Kelley to Pete Early, W 40’ of the E 110’ of Lot 5 in Hans Watts Subdivision of Kellogg in Huntington, $15,000.
Justin Jarrell to Daniel Roseberry, 7.9 acres with right aways, $500.
Flora Russell et al. to Thomas Hager et al., 2.839 acres on Lower Camp Creek Road, $200,000.
James Jolley to Dawn Halley, the E 201/2’ of Lot 7 in Block 126 in Kenova, $40,000.
Lucas Smith to Clay Buffkin, .35 acres in Ceredo, $132,000.
Kathy Reed to Jennifer Gilbert, the E 40x81’ of lot 1 in Hyde Park Estates in Huntington, $118,450.
Loretta Robertson to Susan Mason, 58 acres Sycamore and Peephole Creeks, $95,000.
Angela Maynard et al. to Jay McFeeley et al., lot 249 in Hyde Park Heights in Huntington, $35,000.
Catherine Harold to Glen Sansom et al., 28.572 acres and 21 acres on Wilson’s Creek in Wayne, $25,000.
Kimberly Stinespring et al. to Zachary Beard et al., Lot 31 in Block 3 Turdell Addition in Huntington, $25,000.
Appalachian Title Services LLC et al. to McGuire Properties LLC, lot 2 in block B in Westmoreland Subdivision 2 in Huntington, $76,000.