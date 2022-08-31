Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Brandon Epling et al. to Morgan Perdue et al.., Lot 102 Meadow Links Estates, $18,500.

Jonah Mathis to Cory Booth et al.., Lot 40 Donna Heights Subdivision in Ceredo, $160,000.

Recommended for you