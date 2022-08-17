G. Russel Rollyson Jr. et al to HBR Group, .816 feet on Whites Creek $651.56.
G. Russel Rollyson Jr. et al to HBR Group, Lot 29 Kenova Independent, $193.01.
G. Russel Rollyson Jr. et al to Justin Jarell, 7.9 surface on 12 Pole, $143.76.
Big Daddy’s Casino to Shean Properties Kenova LLC, Lots 21-23 TR in Kenova, $160,000.
Fred Friar to Angela Brumfield, 1 parcel, $3,500.
Dorinda Ball et al to Fred Friar 1 acre on on Camp Creek Road, $3,500.
Dennie Ratcliff et al to Harris Land and Timber Company LLC, 100 acres, $15,000.
Pierce Blankenship to Reed Cuxton et al, 50 acres and 1.239 acres on Millers Fork, $149,000,
Patty King et al to Patty Kind et al 38 and 30 acres on Right Fork of Mill Creek, $30,420.
Alex Moore to Samuel Runyon, Lot 31 Donna Heights Subdivision in Ceredo, $2,000.
Shannon Love et al to Elsie Allen et al, 3 acres on Cove Creek, $35,000.
Leaneta Banks et al to John McGhee, Lots 15-16 Blk #122 Plat 3 in Kenova, $135,950.
Vickie Ray to Michael Rowe, 2.137 acres on Lynn Creek, $115,000.
Deborah Perry to James Fortney et al, 44.444 acres on Grassy Fork of Mill Creek, $220,000.
Joseph Porter to Jody Watts, 1 acre in Wayne, $7,000.
Carla Ball et al to Micah Morrison, +/- 4,039.36 sq. ft. in City of Huntington, $90,000.
Albert Queen et al to Bobby Ferguson, Lot 119 on Meadow Link Estates, $25,000.
Glenn Wallace et al to Bobby Ferguson, Lots 121 and 123 in Meadow Links Estates, $70,000.
Stephen Wells et al to Golden Girls Inc., parallelogram 2,500 sg. ft in Ceredo, $68,000.
Gladys Hamer to Herbert Barrett et al, 2 parcels plus some in Ceredo, $35,000.
Gregory Mathis et al to James Ramey III, Lots 6-8 in Moore Addition in Wayne, $40,000.
WV Trustee Services LLC et al to Wilmington Savings Fund Society et al, Lot 163 Vinson Place in Huntington, $66,000.
Mark Maynor II et al to James Mills et al, 46.01 acres, $1,000.
Eric Napier et al to William Stiltner et al, multiple parcels/acres on Patrick Creek Road, $30,000.
Shauna R. Holbrook Baird et al to Curtis Hundley, Lot 98 in Grandview Gardens in Ceredo, $20,000.
Glen Romans I et al to Alex Rakes, Lot 13 BLK #159 Plat #5 in Kenova, $8,000.
Jennings Holland et al to Donald Picklesimer et al, 1.771 acres on Big Hurricane Creek, $209,000.
Timothy Morris et al to Melynda Mueller, Lot 64 in Pine Hill Estates in Ceredo, $208,000.
Opal Vance to Gorman Smith, Lots 10 and 3 in Newtown Wayne, $60,000.
Bobby Thompson et al to Charlene Parsons, 3 acres on Big Lynn Creek, $35,000.
Volusia Ventures LLC to Antonio Stubblefield et al, lot 87 in Piedmont Heights in Huntington, $24,000.
Sherry Gilkerson et al to Melvin McField et al, 1.27 acres in Wayne, $346,000.
Dean Mathews to Glen Romans Jr. et al, Lots 33-34 BLK #154 Plat #1 in Kenova, $152,000.
Lisa Dandelett et al to Mark Graham, multiple acres on Lynn Creek Road, $110,000.
Bentley Beckett to Lyndsay Conn, Lots 30-32 in L.W. Borden Addition in Fort Gay, $80,000.
Michael Beckley et al to Lacey Nicholson et al, Lot 2 BLK in Huntington, $119,000.
Jennie Miller et al to Ashley Ball, Lots 18-20 in Barbary Hills Subdivision in Ceredo, $173,500.
Sandra Hunley Moore et al to Teddy Workman et al, 10.49 acres on Toms Creek Road, corrective deed.
Deidre Ross to James Watts et al, 3 parcels at 122 Rutherford Road in Genova, $10,500.
Greg Agee to Kimberly Lambert, lots 6 and 7 BLK #1 in Watts Subdivision of Kellogg, $92,500.
Shirley Bradley to Susan Bowens, Lot 22 Cass & Harrison Street in Fort Gay, $25,680.
Ralph Dawson II to Adam Varney, 8,700 sq. ft. in Village of Crum, $22,000.
Steven Larsen et al to Paul Hazinski, Lots 11 and part of 12 BLK #5 in Du Pont Place in Huntington, $74,800.
Jessica Clary et al to John Waugaman et al, 0.692 acres with right away on Wolf Creek, $15,500.
Terra Abstract et al to Finance of America Reverse LLC, Lot 14 in Donna Heights Subdivision in Ceredo, $57,587.09.
Milton Shannon et al to Lyndsey Friley, 3,750 sq. ft. in Ceredo, $52,000.
Corley Property Management LLC to Christine Yates, 1 acre in School House Hollow in Wayne, $86,000.
West Virginia Housing Development Fund to Pervex Hai, Lot 129 in Piedmont Heights in Huntington, $23,000.