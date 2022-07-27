Mary L. Starr et al to John Casey Ferrell et al, Vinson Addition Lots 21-25, $68,000.
Charles Jackson et al to Corey Price et al, 2 parcels on White’s Creek, $70,000.
Jennifer Belcher et al to Vickie Meddings, 2 parcels Sherwood Forest, Section 2, $114,000.
Bernard Porter to Lesa Damron, 2 parcels of 8 and 11 acres, $44,440.
Ryan Cambell et al to Angela Chaffins, lots 29 and 30 BLK #166 in Kenova, $110,000.
David Johnson et al to Ronald Eugene Wilfong II, lots 610 and 812 in Meadow Links Estates, $50,000.
Sheryl Jo Smith to Donald Nelson et al, multiple parcels and easement on Bloss Branch, $70,000.
Russell Damron to Shawn Marcum, lots 69-72 and portion of 73 in Piedmont Heights, $214,500.
Charles Corns Jr. to Tri-state Lawn & Landscape Pros LLC, lots 13-15 in Westmoreland Subdivision #2, $150,000.
Stephanie Watson to Wesley Angle et al, lot 9 and part of lot 8 in Kenova, $79,000.
Edwina Fry to Calvin Damron et al, 0.803 acre in Wayne, $215,000.
Tina Belvins et al to John Cavins, 22 acres, $23,000.
Jeanuel Browning et al to Jeffrey Krieger et al, 5 3/4 acres, 14 acres, 10 acres 1 1/2 acres on Lick Creek, $80,850.
Nancy Fry et al to David Williams et al, 19.610 acres on Garretts Creek, $100.
Curtis Hodges et al to Courtney Bundy et al, 1 acre and 2,696 sq. ft. in Ceredo, $205,000.
Bradley Sullivan et al to Diana Lucas, 1.620 acres in Ceredo, $24,000.
Carey Dillon to LAPD LLC, 0.808 acres on 152 and Toms Creek, $75,000.
Terry Chafin to Andrew Murray et al, 4.36 acres on Spring Branch Road, $156,000.
Patricia Dickerson to Molly Smith, 1.633 acres at East Lynn Lake, $72,000.
Stephanie Davis to Andrew Meadow, Lot 79 in Huntington, $65,000.
Linda Stafford et al to Blue Collar Investments LLC, lot 290 in Hyde Park Heights, $3,000.
Dwight Blankenship to Deborah Stevens, 2 acres on Wilson’s Creek, $2,000.
Tiffany Copley et al to Carol Fisher et al, 108 acres on Bull Creek, $10.
James Ramey III et al to Ronald Frye, 0.376 acres and 19,000 sq. ft on Wilson’s Creek, $155,000.
Shirley Ross to Lisa Combs, 817 13th Street Kenova, $61,450.
Lorraine Jackson to William O’Dell, Lot 4 and portion lot 3 in Kenova block 66, $110,000.
Seneca Trustees Inc et al to Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trustee et al, lot 27 and portion of 26 in Kenova on block 205, $61,814.87.
Seneca Trustees Inc et al to Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trustee et al, 6.58 acres, $36,260.
Seneca Trustees Inc et al to Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trustee et al, 1 1/8 acre near Dixon, $68,441.08.
Smart Self Storage LLC to Marshall Reynolds et al, 3.9049 acres Randolph Submission in Huntington, $305,000.
Thomas Fry Sr. et al to Luther Carico et al, two parcels, $268,000.
Nancy Nornhold to Jeffrey Maddox, lot 1 in Westormore Subdivision 2 in Huntington, $50,000.
Bennie Watts to Danny Hammond et al, 0.81 acres in Beech Fork, $180,000.
Normal Nash to Rocky Smithers, lot 3 Westmoreland Subdivision 2 in Huntington, $113,000.
Jason Porter to James Mounts et al, 1 parcel, $20,000.
Jason Napier et al to Jennifer Alford, 4.79 acres, $63,000.
Kloseph LLC to Tyler Sizemore, lot 4 in Westmoreland Subdivision 2 in Huntington, $104,500.
F M Thompson Jr. to Mark Nolan et al, 3.428 acres on Mill Creek, $95,000.
Lester Waddle Jr. et al to Bobby Thompson et al, 1.027 acres Workman Branch, $25,000.
Bobby Thompson to Darwin Abenoja Jr. two parcels in Kenova, $25,000.
Jeffrey Adkins to Jacqueline Holley, Lot 15 Bison Subdivision, $195,000.
Taylor Elizabeth Smick et al to Jillian King, lot 42 in Country Club Village, $160,000.
Joyce Davis to Walter Agee et al, lot 5 Beech Subdivision in Kenova, 135,000.
Cora Tomblin to Wendy Epling et al, lot 102 Meadow Links Estates, $16,000.
Samuel Wellman et al to Tri-state Home Repairs, lot 18 in Country Club Village, $95,000.
Amy Carden et al to Zachary Williamson, 10 acres and Clayton Mobile Home on Stonecoal Creek, $55,000.
G Russel Rollyson Jr. et al to Keith Russel, 7.740 feet on Big Creek Road, $1,430.32.
G Russel Rollyson Jr. et al to Richard Maynard et al, 0.75 acres in Ceredo, $93.78.
G Russel Rollyson Jr. et al to Richard Maynard et al, 7 surface at Beech Fork, $92.20.
G Russel Rollyson Jr. et al to Rick and Jennifer Properties LLC, lot 82 Vinson PL Z4, $1,194.33.
G Russel Rollyson Jr. et al to Rick and Jennifer Properties LLC, lot 29 Camden Court Z4, $839.22.
G Russel Rollyson Jr. et al to Rick and Jennifer Properties LLC, Lot 6 Fee, Edgewood Addition in Westmoreland, $87.38.
G Russel Rollyson Jr. et al to Valley Group Properties 1/4 acre in Ceredo I,d, $331.19.
G Russel Rollyson Jr. et al to Volusia Ventures LLC, lot 7 in Ceredo Ind., $1,982.29.
G Russel Rollyson Jr. et al to Volusia Ventures LLC, lot 34 in Westmoreland Addition, $700.92.
G Russel Rollyson Jr. et al to ACCS Marketing LLC, 59.05 surface on Camp Creek, $6,645.48.
G Russel Rollyson Jr. et al to ACCS Marketing LLC, 18.29 surface on Power Mill, $1,818.66.
G Russel Rollyson Jr. et al to Little Beatrice, 0.34 feet on Gragston, $287.50.
G Russel Rollyson Jr. et al to Chris Brooks et al, 0.531 acres on Big Hurricane, $145.26.
G Russel Rollyson Jr. et al to CLS Properties, lot 12 in Dupont PL z4 in Huntington, $1,600.