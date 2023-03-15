Major bills came down to the wire Saturday as the 86th West Virginia Legislature drew to a close in Charleston.
Bills dealing with gender-confirming care for minors, the age of consent to marry and the state budget were among legislation considered by lawmakers in the last two days of the 60-day session.
The House of Delegates on Saturday approved House Bill 2007, which would restrict gender-confirming care for West Virginia youths, after the Senate made changes to it late Friday evening.
Because the House made minor technical changes to the bill while concurring with the Senate’s changes, the Senate had to concur with those changes before the bill could go to Gov. Jim Justice. After 10 p.m., the Senate completed its action on the bill, sending the legislation to the governor for his consideration.
Delegates voted 88-10, with two absent, to approve HB 2007, which was amended by the Senate on Friday to restore limited access to gender-confirming medications for youths suffering from severe gender dysphoria.
Gender dysphoria is described by the American Psychiatric Association as “psychological distress that results from an incongruence between one’s sex assigned at birth and one’s gender identity.”
Delegate Ric Griffith, D-Wayne, urged his fellow lawmakers to approve the amended bill.
“This is a very narrow allowance when a child could potentially be suicidal and has been diagnosed,” Griffith said. “The lives of these children are critical for us to protect, and this is a very narrow allowance for an exception when medical professionals feel it’s necessary.”
Opponents of the bill say that even with the changes, the legislation will have a negative impact on youth coping with gender identity issues.
HB 2007 changed several times throughout the legislative session. As introduced, the legislation banned only gender-altering surgery for individuals younger than 18, even with parental consent. It was amended in the House of Delegates to also prohibit puberty blockers and hormone treatment therapy.
Medical experts testified that gender-altering surgery is not performed on minors in West Virginia, but puberty blockers and hormone treatment therapy are crucial for improving the quality of life and mental health of patients with gender dysphoria.
On Friday, senators voted 20-12, with two absent, to amend House Bill 2007, to restore limited access to puberty blockers and hormone treatment therapy, but only under specific conditions. The Senate passed the bill 30-2, with two senators absent.
Sen. Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, a physician, offered the amendment on the Senate floor.
Minors would have to be diagnosed with gender dysphoria by two medical professionals, at least one of them a specialist in adolescent medicine, who must provide a written opinion that the treatment is medically necessary to limit self-harm or harm to others, according to the amendment.
Under Takubo’s amendment, the child’s parents would have to agree to the treatment, and medical professionals would be directed to use the lowest dosage of medication necessary in order to treat gender dysphoria while not altering the gender of the patient.
“I agree that surgery should not be done on these individuals and also agree that there shouldn’t be super-physiologic doses of these medicines so that you’re just trying to create some type of gender change,” Takubo said. “This bill, again, has very strict guardrails and helps physicians treat individuals in this state for the mental conditions that they have.”
Opponents of the legislation, including Fairness West Virginia, said the Senate amendment was a small improvement to a destructive bill. Fairness West Virginia is a statewide civil rights advocacy organization dedicated to fair treatment and civil rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer West Virginians.
“Lawmakers have no business telling parents whether or not they can take their child to the doctor to receive medically-necessary, lifesaving treatment,” gender policy manager Isabella Cortez said in a statement Saturday. “While this bill was made better, it’s still unacceptable that our lawmakers would even consider legislating important health care decisions that should be left up to the patients, their families and their providers.”
Lawmakers need to stop trying to incite “pointless culture wars” by inventing problems that don’t exist and, in the process, denying critical care to patients, Fairness West Virginia Executive Director Andrew Schneider said.
Also Saturday, the House voted 83-9, with eight delegates absent, to approve HB 3018, relating to the age of consent to marry. However, it wasn’t the introduced version that would have set the age limit at 18, with no provision for parental consent.
On Friday evening, the Senate revived and amended the bill, which had died in committee earlier in the week, on International Women’s Day, sparking national headlines and criticism of the state’s current marriage laws.
Sen. Mike Stuart, R-Kanawha, was one of the most ardent opponents of the original legislation, saying his mother was 16 when she married his father, giving him the benefit of a traditional family.
“I don’t know that there’s another subject as distorted in the national media as has been this story,” Stuart said. “I’ve been troubled by it.”
The Senate amendment would permit 16- and 17-year-olds to marry, with parental consent, as long as the person they’re marrying is no more than four years older. It also includes a provision that the marriage can be annulled until the parties turn 18.
The bill now goes to the governor’s desk for consideration.
In re-introducing the bill on the Senate floor Friday, Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Trump, R-Morgan, apologized for the way the legislation was handled in his committee, where it failed to advance on a vote of 9-8.
“I sort of botched the management of this bill in the Judiciary Committee the other night. I got a little bit rattled. We did not end up with a full consideration of amendments for discussion that we would normally expect,” Trump said. “We began the discussion with a motion to table and it rattled me a little bit.”
Trump called the bill a compromise and said West Virginia has the highest rate of child marriage in the nation, making reference to instances in which individuals in their 40s have married teenagers.
“We have to stop this, as it’s permitted under our current law and it’s horrifying,” he said.
On Friday, the House voted 91-6 to approve HB 2024, completing the state budget before the close of session. The Senate unanimously approved the bill on Thursday.
The $4.87 billion general revenue budget was close to the $4.887 billion budget proposed by Gov. Jim Justice at the start of the session.
The budget includes a $2,300 pay increase for the majority of state employees, and finances what the governor and lawmakers have called the largest personal income tax reduction in the state’s history.