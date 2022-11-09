Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

LAVALETTE — Lavalette Elementary School was recognized Monday during a Wayne County Board of Education meeting for a new approach to monitoring students’ emotional well being.

During the Nov. 7 Board of Education meeting, Lavalette Elementary School Principal Allison Brewer told board members how they have a chart students fill out every day to describe how they are feeling to help with communication and general behavior in the classroom.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

Recommended for you