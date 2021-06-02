After a year of strained connections caused by blended and virtual learning, Kelly Cartwright has chosen to focus on building relationships with her students.
The fifth grade teacher at Lavalette Elementary School said even before COVID-19, she decided she wanted to build her relationships with the children, but the pandemic showed her just how important it can be and how it can help in the classroom.
“I’ve really started to try to pay attention to things that build relationships with my students. I feel like in the past, you always end up building a relationship somehow, but I feel like I’ve tried focus on that more just because it translates over into teaching,” Cartwright said. “I feel like the more things that I do to build their trust in me and to show them that I care about them and that I’m interest in what they’re interested in, the more they pay attention to me.”
Cartwright is finishing her second year at Lavalette Elementary but has also taught at Prichard Elementary School, Wayne Elementary School and East Lynn Elementary School over the last eight years.
Cartwright said she has been cut from other schools because of decreased enrollment, but she hopes to stay at Lavalette Elementary for years to come.
Group work and movement are big components of Cartwright’s teaching, she said, and normal school years include a lot of group projects and activities that involve students moving throughout the classroom.
Before virtual teaching kept students in front of a computer, Cartwright said moving around the classroom would keep students interested in what they were learning about.
Teaching fifth graders, Cartwright said she works with the school’s counselor to prepare the students for middle school. Students are taught how to open locker locks and given as much information as possible on what middle school entails, she said.
The students’ growth throughout the year is one of the favorite parts of her job, she said, as she realizes students are learning more than she may have thought.
“There’s so many times throughout the year where I felt like have I taught them anything, is anything getting through? You just have this moments where you’re kind of down on yourself and you doubt yourself,” Cartwright said. “And then there’ll be this stage where you have this ‘aha’ moment and you look around your room and see they’re doing that thing, and they know how to do this and they actually answered that question.”
Cartwright said she spent a few years almost exclusively teaching reading, so coming to Lavalette Elementary and having to relearn how to teach other subjects was a process.
Initially, she said, she was terrified to teach fifth grade math. Yet after getting over the fear of teaching fractions and decimals, Cartwright said she has come to love teaching math. She enjoys the subject so much so that she now helps develop the teaching math curriculum for the county.
She said she still has not figured out the secret to getting students to learn their multiplication facts, but it’s a work in progress.
Cartwright was also the recipient for Lavalette Elementary’s Teacher of the Year Award and she was thankful for those who felt she was deserving of the title.