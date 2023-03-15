Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, was a co-sponsor on a bill, which passed, that would make it a felony for teacher or other staff member to have sexual contact with a student regardless of the student’s age.
CHARLESTON — Lawmakers during the legislative session approved a bill that would make it a felony for a teacher or staff member to be involved in a sexual relationship with a student, regardless of age, but did not take up a bill that would have expanded state law to better cover sexual extortion.
Senate Bill 187 would make it a felony for any teacher, principal, counselor, coach, other employee, or volunteer of any private or public elementary or secondary school who has sexual contact with a student, regardless of the age of the student, where the incident occurred and whether the student consented to the relationship.
The offense would carry a penalty of one to five years confinement and up to a $5,000 fine.
The sponsor of the bill, Sen. Charles Clements, R-Wetzel, said a prosecuting attorney in his district approached him about a case involving an 18-year-old high school student who was in a relationship with a teacher.
“The person was 18, so the prosecutor said they couldn’t touch it. There was nothing they could do about it,” Clements said.
Although the student was 18, the nature of the relationship was clearly inappropriate for a high school setting, Clements said.
“If the person would have been under 18, it would have been a felony already, but you’ve got a lot of seniors that, sometime during their senior year they turn 18, as was this situation that happened up here,” Clements said.
Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, was a co-sponsor and strong supporter of the legislation.
“This is conduct that we wanted to criminalize. We just wanted it to be a clear line, not to be crossed,” he said.
The bill’s road to passage was rocky. It was amended in the House of Delegates to include colleges and universities.
“When it went to the House Judiciary Committee, they started messing around with it. This involves high school, but they added college students in on it and all kinds of other things,” Clements said. “That’s a totally different atmosphere.”
For example, the bill, as amended by the House, would have criminalized a consensual relationship between a 19-year-old college student and a teacher’s assistant of the same age, Woelfel said.
“If the House amendment was successful, it would be a crime if they had any sexual contact. It would be a crime for one and not the other,” Woelfel said. “We’re not going to put people in jail in those circumstances.”
On the last day of the legislative session, the Senate refused to concur with the House amendment and requested it be withdrawn. The House agreed and passed the Senate’s version of the bill.
However, a bill sponsored by Woelfel that would have updated the state’s extortion statute did not make it out of committee.
SB 140 would have clarified current law to specifically prohibit extortion for sexual favors, Woelfel said. The bill also would have specifically covered cases where someone threatened to expose the intimate pictures of another in exchange for sexual favors or other personal benefit.
Woelfel said he’s introduced the bill during the last two legislative sessions but it never advances in the House.
“Criminal sextortion, extortion of someone with pictures or extorting sexual favors by threats. That’s a bill that I’ve introduced two sessions in a row. It passed the Senate each time without anybody objecting. The House doesn’t even bother to take it up,” Woelfel said.
Like Clements’ bill protecting students, Woelfel’s bill stemmed from a real-world incident in which a college professor threatened to issue a failing grade to a student unless they provided sexual favors.
“It’s prevalent. It happens frequently. We had one student in college. I heard from her that her professor just said I’m going to fail you. You’re not going to graduate unless you perform sex acts with me. She refused and there was not a crime there,” Woelfel said.
Woelfel added, “There are other stories of women who are extorted. They may take an intimate picture voluntarily. Then the relationship ends and the man says, ‘I’m going to send these to your parents. Your parents are going to get these explicit pictures unless you are intimate with me.’”
Woelfel said he doesn’t understand why the bill did not gain traction.
“Two sessions in a row, the House never found time to take up that bill. It’s shameful,” Woelfel said. “I just don’t get it. I do not understand why we just can’t get to the finish line on important bills to protect our victims of sexual abuse.”
House Judiciary Chairman Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, did not respond to requests for an interview Monday.
Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.