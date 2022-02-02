CHARLESTON — Making it a crime to get stuck in floodwaters when crossing a flooded road might seem straightforward, but lawmakers are worried about the implications it could have on rural West Virginians, good Samaritans and others.
House Bill 4281 aims to make it a misdemeanor to drive a vehicle on a public street or highway that is clearly marked as being closed due to floodwaters. A first-offense conviction would call for a $1,000 fine, a second offense would be a $1,500 fine and a third offense would be a $2,000 fine.
If convicted, the offender would also be required to reimburse any rescuers the costs incurred for the rescue efforts — excluding any costs of transporting the rescued person to a hospital or a facility for the treatment of injuries — up to $2,000. If more than one rescue agency is involved in the rescue, the reimbursement would be split proportionally.
The bill is sponsored by Jonathan Pinson, R-Mason; Bryan Ward, R-Hardy; David Kelly, R-Tyler; Riley Keaton, R-Roane; Tom Fast, R-Fayette; Dean Jefferies, R-Kanawha; and Mike Honaker, R-Greenbrier.
Pinson said it’s a problem in his area that is often shown on broadcast news. He said several states in the country — including the ones surrounding West Virginia — have similar laws in place, some of which have criminal sanctions for driving around any barricade on a closed road.
He said the bill would help prevent residents from making decisions that create risks for first responders.
“If we disincentivize someone from doing this, knowing that they could be not only in trouble, but on the hook for the expenses that they’re going to incur to their local volunteer fire departments, one could assume that there may be less of these dangerous water rescues that will take place,” he said.
While the proposed bill sounds good in theory, several delegates on Thursday during a House Judiciary Committee meeting questioned what implications it could have.
The bill does not cover a person who is trying to escape an emergency situation, as flash flooding is common in the state, Delegate Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, said. There’s also not an exception if the road in question is the only route available for an individual to flee the area.
Delegate Chris Pritt, R-Kanawha, asked if anything in the law protected a good Samaritan. Using a hypothetical, he described a situation in which someone with a large truck might come across a sedan stuck in floodwaters in a remote area without cellphone service to call for emergency services.
“There’s no way to get ahold of a first responder. They think this person is in danger,” he said. “And with a law like this on the books, it could be a disincentive for them to go in and try to help the person just by the existence of this law.”
Delegate Adam Burkhammer, R-Lewis, questioned if insurance companies would pay the $2,000 reimbursement rate, to which counsel said insurance does not typically cover criminal acts. Burkhammer said the bill could be a slippery slope toward insurance companies not paying for clients’ actions when they are cited for a car crash for which they are at fault.
The bill says the road has to be clearly marked as closed due to floodwaters, but at the questioning of Delegate Pat McGeehan, R-Hancock, it became unclear if a simple “road closed” or permanent sign stating the road was prone to flooding would be satisfactory.
Delegate Steve Westfall, R-Jackson, questioned what would count as a “vehicle” in the law, worried that a person driving an ATV might also be included. Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, said the bill would not penalize those who are successful in their gamble of crossing a flooded road.
The bill was referred to a subcommittee — consisting of Pinnson, Westfall and Fluharty — to address the issues discussed and will be taken up at a later date.