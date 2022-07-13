ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — After fairgoers expressed concern about animals in a petting zoo at the Lawrence County Fair, several vets inspected all 85 animals at the petting zoo, according to a Facebook post by the Lawrence County Fair Board.
“We had our fair veterinarian, along with a few other vets inspect all the animals in the petting zoo. Out of 85 animals there, a couple were of concern because of their appearance/condition,” according to the Fair Board post.
“All vets confirmed they are smaller because of that specific type of breed or they are rescue animals and are being rehabilitated,” the post continues.
“The petting zoo has been inspected by and has health certificates for all of their animals by the state of Kentucky and South Carolina,” according to the post, which added. “The one animal pictured that circulated online that was of concern has been removed from the fairgrounds.”
The Lawrence County Humane Officer was scheduled to be at the fairgrounds Sunday, the day the post was made, and the fair vet is there daily, according to the post.
The state requires all animals at the fair to be inspected, and that is being done, according to the post.
“We always strive to be in accordance with all regulations and make certain all animals here are properly cared for,” according to the post.
The fair opened Saturday and runs through Saturday, July 16.
Rachel Fraley, extension educator and 4-H youth development director in Lawrence County for the Ohio State University extension service, couldn’t be reached for comment.