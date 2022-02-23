HUNTINGTON — A lawsuit accusing Cabell County Schools administrators of violating students’ Constitutional rights was filed in a U.S. District Court in West Virginia on Thursday, following a religious assembly that some students were required to attend.
Though expected to be a voluntary event, the lawsuit states students from at least two classrooms were required to attend a religious revival hosted by Nik Walker of Nik Walker Ministries on Feb. 2.
The lawsuit states even though the event was supposed to be voluntary, the Cabell County Board of Education, Superintendent Ryan Saxe and Huntington High School Principal Daniel Gleason still violated the Constitutional rights of students.
“Regardless of whether attendance is mandatory or voluntary, the Defendants violate the First Amendment by permitting, coordinating, and encouraging students to attend an adult-led worship service and revival at their school during the school day,” it states.
The lawsuit was filed by Herman Mays Jr. and Elizabeth Mays on their own behalf and as parents to a Cabell County Schools student, Bethany Felinton on her own behalf and as a parent to Cabell County Schools students, Jana Tigchelaar on her own behalf and as a parent to a Cabell County Schools student, and student Max Nibert.
Nibert participated in a walkout at Huntington High School last week where more than 100 students left their classrooms chanting, “Separate the church and state,” and, “My faith, my choice,” according to the Associated Press.
Jedd Flowers, director of communications for Cabell County Schools, said Thursday there is no comment regarding the lawsuit at this time.
“Generally, the district does not comment on pending legal issues,” Flowers said.
During a Board of Education meeting Tuesday, Saxe confirmed investigations into the event have been opened.
“We did receive reports that some students were required to attend a religious event at Huntington High School and an investigation was absolutely, immediately launched,” he said during the meeting. “And as such, you know, those types of things do take time.”
The lawsuit details how students from two teachers’ classrooms were required to attend the religious revival in the school’s auditorium, and those who requested to leave were denied, it states.
The lawsuit, filed with help from the Freedom From Religion Foundation, also states the foundation contacted Cabell County Schools administrators in 2017 and 2019 regarding religious activities taking place in schools, and claims changes have not been made to prevent such events from occurring.
“Despite FFRF’s prior warnings, and any remedial measures that Cabell County Schools said it was taking, adults have continued to promote religion to Cabell County students during the school day, including through religious assemblies,” the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit also notes a similar incident took place this year at Huntington East Middle School, where it says parents were not informed Nik Walker Ministries would be present on school grounds.
Plaintiffs are asking for judgement to rule the county’s allowance of Nik Walker Ministries to host events on school grounds violates students’ First Amendment rights and prohibit sponsoring, conducting and participating in religious worship services during the school day.
They are also seeking damages of $1 per plaintiff to affirm the plaintiff’s rights, plus costs and attorneys’ fees.