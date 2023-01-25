Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Metro Creative

HUNTINGTON — The 72nd edition of The Life Writing Class, conducted by book editor and author John Patrick Grace, will launch Saturday, Jan. 28 on Zoom from 10 a.m. to noon.

This Zoom class will run for ten weeks and may include at least one in-person session for fully vaccinated participants.

