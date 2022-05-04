HUNTINGTON — There soon will be another area where people can play pickleball in Huntington.
The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District will add lines for the sport to the tennis court in Westmoreland Park.
“We’ve received numerous requests … from the public about additional pickleball courts,” said Park District Executive Director Kathy McKenna.
The lines on the Westmoreland court will be added as weather permits, she said. The work will be done in-house. The Park District previously added pickleball courts to Ritter Park’s tennis court area.
Pickleball is akin to tennis, in that it can be played as singles or doubles. The USA Pickleball Association’s website said the sport uses a badminton-sized court with a net at the height of 34 inches at the center. Players use a perforated plastic ball and composite or wooden paddles about twice the size of pingpong paddles. The sport is easy for beginners but can be competitive for experienced players.
A resident, who said she was an avid pickleball player, spoke at last week’s meeting of the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District board to request lines be added to the tennis court in Westmoreland. Members of the Huntington Pickleball Club made a request for more pickleball courts at a previous Park District meeting.
In other business during Wednesday’s meeting, McKenna said the adult softball league will return this year. A planning meeting was held last week. The league has 10 men’s teams and four co-ed teams. The season will have 20 games and teams will play at Bar Field. A mandatory registration meeting will be Monday, May 2, at 6 p.m. at the Ritter Park Rose Garden Room With A View.
After candidates from the upcoming election join the board at the end of 2022, park board commissioners will have four vacancies to fill. Rocco Morabito, the president of the board, said current commissioners Stacy Wehrle and Mark Chambers will step down from the board at the end of the year. They represent Cabell County District 3 and Westmoreland. And since no candidates filed for election in District 3, two more vacancies will need to be filled in January.
Morabito encouraged commissioners and their constituents to think about possible individuals who may be willing to fill the seats.
Upcoming Park District events include:
- The Mother Daughter Pajama Party, Saturday, May 7, at 7 p.m. at St. Cloud Commons Lodge. Tickets are $20 per couple, with no extra charge for additional daughters, and are available for purchase at ticketspice.com.
- Kids to Parks Day, Saturday, May 21, at April Dawn Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Park District is partnering with New Heights Church and River Valley Church for the event and will include inflatables, yard games, inclusive sensory activities and a dunking booth. The event is free and for all ages.
- Outdoor movie night, Friday, May 27, at dark at Heritage Station. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to watch Disney’s “Descendants.” The showing will serve as a kickoff to Huntington Area Regional Theatre’s production of Disney’s “Descendants the Musical” this June. Concessions will be on sale and the event is free. Tickets to the play will be raffled.