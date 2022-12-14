Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Genoa Elementary School winner.png

Locally, in the third-through-fifth-grade class, Genoa Elementary School teacher Jill Maynard’s fourth- and fifth-grade split class was a winner.

 Submitted photos

CHARLESTON — This year’s winners of first lady Cathy Justice’s Student Ornament Competition and the inaugural Best Bow Christmas Contest were announced earlier this month at the annual Joyful Night Celebration at the Capitol Complex.

The First Lady Student Ornament Competition is a holiday tradition that encourages students across the state to submit ornaments around a special theme. This year, the theme was “Nutcrackers,” with the winners displayed in the Great Hall of the Culture Center in Charleston, along with the other ornaments that were submitted. The First Lady Student Ornament Competition had over 280 entries, the most entries the competition has ever received.

