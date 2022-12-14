CHARLESTON — This year’s winners of first lady Cathy Justice’s Student Ornament Competition and the inaugural Best Bow Christmas Contest were announced earlier this month at the annual Joyful Night Celebration at the Capitol Complex.
The First Lady Student Ornament Competition is a holiday tradition that encourages students across the state to submit ornaments around a special theme. This year, the theme was “Nutcrackers,” with the winners displayed in the Great Hall of the Culture Center in Charleston, along with the other ornaments that were submitted. The First Lady Student Ornament Competition had over 280 entries, the most entries the competition has ever received.
Each winning class will be awarded a $100 gift card to purchase art supplies. Locally, in the third-through-fifth-grade class, Genoa Elementary School teacher Jill Maynard’s fourth- and fifth-grade split class was a winner.
In the 9th through 12th grades, local winners included the 10th grade Ceramic II Class: Serenity McNeeley, student; Leslee Smith, teacher at Huntington High School and the Theater and Engineering Class; Tim James, teacher at Cabell Midland High School.
The Best Bow Christmas Contest winners can also be seen on a special Christmas tree in the Great Hall of the Culture Center.
Each winner will be awarded a gift card: $300 for 1st place; $200 for 2nd place; and $100 for 3rd place.
Locally, Lydia Scibek of Milton was a second-place winner.