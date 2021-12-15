HUNTINGTON — At 17 years old, Nancy Carter began a dance event hoping to give a little extra support to local organizations.
Now, 57 years later, she is stepping down and letting a new leader take over.
Carter’s annual event, Christmas with a Cause, began in 1964 and has raised money for local organizations to continue projects or buy resources, she said.
“I think it’s time for the (young people) to take over,” Carter said. “I’ll still be around to help out along the way, but it’s time Anna (Stone) step up and keep it going.”
Taking over for Carter is Anna Stone, 29, the owner of Elite Performance Academy in Huntington, who said she is excited to continue the tradition of bringing different dance studios together while raising money for a good cause.
“I’m just excited to be able to find new people to support and use dance as a way to help support others in the community,” Stone said.
Stone has danced since she was young and has been involved with the Christmas with a Cause event since 2016.
After deciding she was stepping down from organizing Christmas with a Cause, Carter said there was no doubt in her mind that Stone was the right person to take over.
“(There) wasn’t a question in my mind because she has been there ever since we’ve added on, and I just thought God sent her to me,” Carter said.
Carter will continue teaching classes at her studio, Nancy’s School of Dance, in Proctorville, Ohio.
To close out her reign of Christmas with a Cause, Carter and Stone presented the profits from this year’s event to the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter’s executive director, Courtney Proctor Cross, on Friday. Six local dance studios combined their efforts Sunday afternoon to present the recital at the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium in Huntington City Hall.
Cross said she was grateful to Carter and Stone for thinking of animals in need and choosing to donate the money to the shelter. Cross said the $8,000 donation will be put toward improving the shelter’s dog barn.
As a standalone facility built in 2013, the dog barn is set up so that dogs have access to individual indoor and outdoor fenced areas. The money, Cross said, would be used to expand the outdoor areas for the dogs to allow space for personal pools and beds and extended roof awnings.
“It’ll help us finish the barn improvement project,” Cross said. “We try to use all donations to improve the lives of the shelter pets while they’re here with us.”
Cross said the shelter is always grateful for donations and is always in need of volunteers to walk and watch dogs. More information on volunteering can be found at hcwas.givepulse.com.